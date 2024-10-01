Molly Vapensky Selected for United States U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup Squad
October 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club announced today that goalkeeper Molly Vapensky was selected to represent the United States at the 2024 Under-17 FIFA Women's World Cup. The tournament will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 - November 3.
Vapensky holds six caps at the U-17 level after locking down the net during the 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship. She has been a consistent member of the U.S. Youth National Teams since the U-15 level. Vapensky won the 2022 Concacaf Women's U15 Championship and the U-16 Mondial Montaigu Football Tournament in France.
Head Coach Katie Schoepfer named 21 players to the roster for the tournament. Players born on or after January 1, 2007, are age-eligible for this World Cup.
The USA will face defending champions Spain, Colombia, and Korea Republic in Group B play. The 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup includes 16 nations divided into four groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group advance to quarterfinals of the knockout round.
All matches in the tournament will be broadcast in English on either FS2 or Fox Soccer Plus and in Spanish on the Telemundo family of networks.
UNITED STATES TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Wednesday, October 16 at 4 p.m. ET vs. Spain. Watch on FS2.
Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Colombia. Watch on FS2.
Tuesday, October 22 at 4 p.m. ET vs. Korea Republic. Watch on FS2.
