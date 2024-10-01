Carolina Ascent FC Announce 2025 Spring Schedule, 7 Home Matches Starting this February

October 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club and the USL Super League announced today the 2025 Spring Schedule to round out the Inaugural 2024/25 Season. The spring will also feature a balanced schedule with 14 matches, seven at home and seven away. Spring matches will kick off in February and conclude in May.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league standings will qualify for the USL Super League Playoffs, which will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final.

Carolina Ascent FC (3-0-2) is undefeated after five matches in its Inaugural Season and are ranked in the No. 1 spot in the USL Super League Standings.

All Carolina Ascent FC home matches are played at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Prorated Season Ticket packages are still available and include all remaining fall matches, plus the seven spring games. Packages start at $12 per game. Secure your seats, or contact a ticket rep, at carolinaascent.com/tickets.

Carolina Ascent opens the 2025 Spring Schedule with three-straight home matches:

Saturday, February 15 vs. Lexington SC

Sunday, February 23 vs. DC Power FC

Sunday, March 2 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

The Trailblazers hit the road for three consecutive away matches in March at Spokane Zephyr FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and Lexington SC. Carolina Ascent closes out the month with a home match against Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, March 29.

After a midweek trip to DC Power FC, Carolina Ascent returns home for a pair of matches versus Brooklyn FC on Saturday, April 12 and Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, April 19. Then, the team is back on the road against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

The final home match of the regular season is slated for Saturday, May 17 against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Carolina Ascent finishes the regular season with a duo of away matches at Brooklyn FC and Dallas Trinity FC. Regular Season competition concludes on Saturday, May 31.

2024/25 CAROLINA ASCENT FC SPRING SCHEDULE:

Saturday, February 15 vs. Lexington SC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Sunday, February 23 vs. DC Power FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Sunday, March 2 vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, March 8 at Spokane Zephyr FC | ONE Spokane Stadium

Saturday, March 15 at Tampa Bay Sun FC | Riverfront Stadium

Sunday, March 23 at Lexington SC | Lexington Stadium

Saturday, March 29 vs. Dallas Trinity FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Tuesday, April 8 at DC Power FC | TBD

Saturday, April 12 vs. Brooklyn FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, April 19 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, April 26 at Ft. Lauderdale United FC | FTL UTD Stadium

Saturday, May 17 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, May 24 at Brooklyn FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, May 31 at Dallas Trinity FC | Cotton Bowl Stadium

