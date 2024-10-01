Dallas Trinity FC Unveils Spring Schedule for Inaugural Season

October 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, Texas - The USL Super League today unveiled its Spring Schedule for the 2024/2025 regular season, which will see Dallas Trinity FC play a 14-match slate, with seven at home and seven on the road.

The Spring Schedule will kick off on Saturday, February 15, as Dallas plays host to Tampa Bay Sun FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium. It will conclude on Saturday, May 31, with Dallas hosting Carolina Ascent FC.

While DTFC begins the season with a three-match home stand from Feb.15-March 9 (vs. Tampa Bay, Spokane and Brooklyn), the team will embark on three-match road trips twice in the Spring.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the USL Super League Playoffs, which will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final.

Structuring the schedule in two phases - Fall Schedule and Spring Schedule, separated by a Winter Break - allows the league to provide players with an important mid-season break to rest and recover and ensures that fans can enjoy the highest quality of action throughout the season.

The league is currently in Week 8 of the Fall Schedule, as Dallas sits in sixth place with five points (1-1-2). Single match tickets for the Spring will go on sale the week of October 7.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.