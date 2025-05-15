Dallas Trinity FC Looks to Finish Strong as the Playoff Push Reaches its Peak

May 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







Dallas Trinity FC has had an incredible inaugural season, and the most exciting stretch is taking place now with the team's run towards the playoffs (and plans to make some noise in the postseason).

Off this week from league play, DTFC is training hard in preparation for two pivotal matches. The team will travel to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, May 24 in their final road match of the year, looking to get back in the win column and solidify a playoff position. Currently the team is in playoff position, sitting in fourth place in the league standings.

This final stretch of the season will prove to be crucial in determining the club's postseason position. Dallas has scored 40 goals on the season (second-most in the league) and allowed just 28 goals (third-fewest in the league).

There have been a lot of bright spots for Dallas in their inaugural season. Striker Allie Thornton is currently tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race with a dozen goals during this year's campaign. Goalkeeper Madison White is making her case for Goalkeeper of the Year with nine clean sheets (T-most in the league) and 57 saves (third in the league). Academy player Sealey Strawn has burst onto the professional scene with four goals (second on the team), as the 17-year-old could very well be the Young Player of the Year.

"It's been a really great season so far, honestly," says Dallas forward Allie Thornton. "We're in the contest for a playoff spot right now and we've experienced a lot of success. I think we've put ourselves in a really good position to make the final push before playoffs."

DTFC will conclude the regular season with its home finale on Saturday, May 31 vs. Carolina Ascent at the Cotton Bowl. Carolina has already clinched a postseason berth, and the match could have major playoff and home-field implications for both clubs.

"The objective is to make the playoffs, which is what we have to focus on," reiterates Dallas head coach Pauline MacDonald.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league standings will qualify for postseason play. The playoffs will feature a fixed-bracket, single-elimination format, with the No. 1 seed facing the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 seed facing the No. 3 seed. The top two seeds will have home-field advantage and host a playoff match.

The 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs will kick off the weekend of June 7, with the highly anticipated 2025 USL Super League Final scheduled for the weekend of June 14. All postseason matches will stream on Peacock.







USL Super League Stories from May 15, 2025

