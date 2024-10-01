Brooklyn Football Club Announces USL Super League 2024/25 Spring Season Schedule

October 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced the spring schedule of its inaugural USL Super League. Brooklyn FC, currently undefeated through its first four matches, will play seven home and seven away games in the 2025 spring season. Tickets for Brooklyn FC's seven home matches in the 2025 spring season are available for purchase through SeatGeek.

"The start of the inaugural season has been incredible - the on-field competition has been dynamic, and the fans have brought the energy every match," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Now, as we unveil the Spring Schedule, we eagerly anticipate even more thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments."

Brooklyn Football Club is set to kick off its spring campaign with an away match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at Riverfront Stadium on Saturday, February 22. The team will head on the road again the following week, taking on Lexington Sporting SC on Saturday, March 1.

In March, Brooklyn FC will return home for key matchups, hosting Ft. Lauderdale United FC and Dallas Trinity FC at Maimonides Park. The spring schedule is packed with exciting matchups, including a home contest against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the end of the month.

April sees Brooklyn FC with a mix of home and away matches, starting with an away game at Spokane Zephyr FC on Thursday, April 3. The team will return home to face Lexington Sporting SC and DC Power FC at Maimonides Park before traveling to Ft. Lauderdale in May. The season wraps up with a home match against Spokane Zephyr FC on May 10 and Carolina Ascent FC on May 24 at Maimonides Park.

The full regular season will run from August 2024 to late May 2025. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs. The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final. The postseason will culminate in the 2024/25 USL Super League Final, where the first-ever champions will be crowned.

2024/25 BROOKLYN FOOTBALL CLUB SPRING SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 22 at Tampa Bay Sun FC | Riverfront Stadium

Saturday, March 1 at Lexington Sporting SC | Lexington Stadium

Sunday, March 9 at Dallas Trinity FC | Cotton Bowl Stadium

Saturday, March 15 vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC | Maimonides Park

Wednesday, March 19 vs. Dallas Trinity FC | Maimonides Park

Sunday, March 23 at DC Power FC | TBD

Saturday, March 29 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC | Maimonides Park

Thursday, April 3 at Spokane Zephyr FC | One Spokane Stadium

Saturday, April 12 at Carolina Ascent FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, April 19 vs. Lexington Sporting SC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, April 26 vs. DC Power FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, May 3 at Ft. Lauderdale United FC | FTL UTD Stadium

Saturday, May 10 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, May 24 vs. Carolina Ascent FC | Maimonides Park

