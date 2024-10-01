DC Power Football Club and the USL Super League Announce the Spring Schedule for the 2024/25 Regular Season

October 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club "Power FC" and the USL Super League have unveiled the Spring Schedule for the 2024/2025 Regular Season. Power FC kicks off the second half of the season on the road against Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday, February 23 with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Power FC will play its first home game of the Spring Schedule on Sunday, March 9 against Lexington Sporting SC. The club will announce when single-game tickets are available for purchase at a later date. Match dates are subject to change.

From Club President Jordan Stuart, "The USL Super League aligned with the international calendar provides each club a unique opportunity to regroup and reset for the second half of the season with 14 additional games and playoffs tied-in to the Fall results. The fans can anticipate an influx of new talent on the field, both from experienced professional players to talented Academy prospects debuting in the league as each team will vie for playoff positioning. Off the field there will be additional community engagement, new consumer products, and growth among fan bases that will bring new and exciting matchday experiences."

The USL Super League Spring Schedule for the 2024/2025 regular season will kick off on Saturday, February 15, and conclude on Saturday, May 31. The Spring, like Fall, will see each club play a balanced 14-match schedule - seven at home and seven away. All games will be televised on Peacock TV.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the USL Super League Playoffs, which will consist of a single- elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final.

"The start of the inaugural season has been incredible - the on-field competition has been dynamic, and the fans have brought the energy every match," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Now, as we unveil the Spring Schedule, we eagerly anticipate even more thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments."

In total, the season will consist of 112 regular season matches and three playoff matches, including the first-ever USL Super League Final. All matches, including the two playoff matches and final, will be available on Peacock.

Structuring the schedule in two phases - Fall Schedule and Spring Schedule, separated by a Winter Break - has allowed the league to provide players with an important mid-season break to rest and recover and ensures that fans can enjoy the highest quality of action throughout the season.

Power FC continues its Fall Schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 2 against Tampa Bay Sun FC at Audi Field with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.

Power FC Spring Schedule:

February 23

Opponent: @Carolina Ascent FC

Venue: American Legion Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

March 9

Opponent: Lexington Sporting SC

Venue: TBD

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

March 15

@Spokane Zephyr FC

Venue: One Spokane Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

March 23

Brooklyn FC

Venue: TBD

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

April 2

@Dallas Trinity

Venue: Cotton Bowl Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

April 8

Carolina Ascent FC

Venue: TBD

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

April 12

@Ft. Lauderdale United FC

Venue: FTL UTD Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

April 26

@Brooklyn FC

Venue: Maimonides Park

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

May 6

Dallas Trinity FC

Venue: TBD

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

May 13

Spokane Zephyr FC

Venue: TBD

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

May 20

Ft. Lauderdale United FC

Venue: TBD

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

May 24

@Tampa Bay Sun FC

Venue: Riverfront Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

May 31

@Lexington Sporting SC

Venue: Lexington Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

