Second Half of Zephyr Season Schedule Announced; Will Include Seven Home League Matches

October 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







When Spokane Zephyr FC resumes the inaugural USL Super League season in 2025 after a two-month winter break, the club will kick things off in an iconic location - the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas - before coming home to ONE Spokane Stadium.

The spring half of the season, like the fall schedule, will feature seven home matches from March through May against league opponents. Home matches will move to Saturdays, with one exception - a Thursday matchup on April 3 ahead of spring break for many area families. Matches will kick off at 6 p.m. with the exception of two matches that will kick off at 2 p.m. - Saturday, March 15 and Saturday, April 26.

Zephyr's season will resume Feb. 22 in an away match against Dallas Trinity FC in the 94-year-old Cotton Bowl Stadium. Two weeks later, on March 8, Zephyr will face current league table leader Carolina Ascent FC in the friendly confines of ONE Spokane Stadium. DC Power will make their return to Spokane on March 15 (a great opportunity to enjoy Spokane's St. Patrick's Day celebrations before heading to the match), before Zephyr crosses the country for a match against Tampa Bay Sun FC in Riverfront Stadium.

April will be a busy month as Zephyr kicks off a five-match run, three of them at home, beginning April 3 against Brooklyn FC at ONE Spokane Stadium and ending April 26 at home against Tampa Bay.

On May 31, the regular season will end as it began - with Zephyr hosting Fort Lauderdale United FC at home.

"While the season is still young, it's really energizing to be able to see the entire season picture," said Katie Harnetiaux, Co-Owner of Aequus Sports LLC and President of USL Spokane. "We aim to be in a solid spot once the spring schedule begins, which means we need our fans' support in October as we finish up the fall home schedule. Spring home matches will not only be a push for the playoffs, but also feature enhancements to our game day experience."

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the USL Super League Playoffs, which will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final.

Find Zephyr's full schedule at uslspokane.com/zephyrschedule. Find the full USL Super League schedule here. Spring matches are included in the season ticket package, and single game tickets are on sale now. Four of the home matches will be broadcast locally through USL Spokane's partnership with NonStop Local KHQ/SWX. Match times and the complete broadcast schedule will be announced later.

The spring schedule is all part of the 2024-25 season, with playoffs in June. USL Super League is the only U.S.-based professional league that follows the international club schedule, with matches played in fall and spring and the season divided by a winter break.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.