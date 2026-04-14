Taina Mair Is Headed to the Storm as the No. 14 Pick!
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Seattle Storm selected Taina Mair with the 14th pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!
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