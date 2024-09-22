Tacoma Wins Season Finale
September 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (82-68) came back with three runs in the eighth inning to beat the Round Rock Express (71-77) by a score of 6-4 in their final game of the season, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.
Tacoma got in front in the first with an RBI single from Tyler Locklear, but the Express answered with three runs in the second inning.
They scored on a double from Konner Piotto, a ground out from Theo Hardy and an RBI single from Frainyer Chavez. An RBI ground out from Locklear brought Tacoma within a run in the third, but once again, Round Rock answered.
Ben Hartl used an RBI double to grow Round Rock's lead back to two, at 4-2. The Rainiers started their comeback in the sixth with a solo home run from Jason Vosler, his 31st of the year and third in as many games.
Still trailing entering the bottom of the eighth, Tacoma got singles from Dominic Canzone, Nick Solak and Rhylan Thomas to take their first lead since the first inning at 6-4. Chris Devenski closed out the comeback victory with his third save of the season.
POSTGAME NOTES: With 6,406 fans today, Tacoma had 401,027 total fans over their 73 openings this season. It marked the first time in franchise history that Tacoma broke 400,000 fans in attendance. Ryan Bliss went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and two stolen bases. With his two stolen bases, he reached 50 this season, tying teammate Samad Taylor for the league and team lead.
Tacoma played their final game of the 2024 season today. They will open the 2025 season at home on March 28 against the Round Rock Express. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.
