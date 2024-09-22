Gordon Throws Seventh Quality Start in Space Cowboys' Loss

September 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento River Cats (79-69, 35-38) snagged the early lead and never looked back as they handed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (92-55, 43-29) their second-consecutive loss on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park with a score of 3-1.

After the first out, Sacramento started off the opening frame with back-to-back singles and a hit-by-pitch from LHP Colton Gordon (L, 8-2). During the next at-bat with Andrew Knapp, Gordon balked to allow the baserunners to advance and force in the first run of the night. However, Gordon recovered to get a strikeout of Knapp and a groundout to escape the jam.

In the third, Thairo Estrada hit a groundball to third base and beat out the throw for an infield single and stole second base in the next at-bat. With two outs, Luis Matos drove in Sacramento's second run on an RBI base hit to left field and advanced to second on a fielding error. Two pitches later, Gordon induced a groundout to end the inning.

Despite the two early runs, Gordon allowed just two hits after the third and finished his outing after 6.2 frames of work, tying his career-high in innings pitched while striking out seven batters. With his 6.2 frames, Gordon reached qualifier status for the season and sits third in the Pacific Coast League among qualified pitchers in ERA this year at 3.94, joining Ryan Gusto (3.70) and AJ Blubaugh (3.83) as the three lowest ERA's in the Pacific Coast League this season.

LHP John Michael Bertrand (W, 1-0) blanked the Space Cowboys offense, allowing just five baserunners on two hits in his six innings of work. In the top of the seventh, with RHP Spencer Howard (H, 1) on the mound, Jacob Melton got the Space Cowboys on the board with a solo home run to left field. However, it was not long before Sacramento knocked their own solo shot to get the lost run back in the bottom half of the inning. Sugar Land was unable to scrape anything across the plate in the eighth and ninth, going down in order to RHP Ryan Watson (H, 3) and RHP Justin Garza (S, 4) to drop Saturday night's contest, 3-1.

The Space Cowboys look to split the series with the River Cats in their final regular season game on Sunday afternoon. Sugar Land's RHP Aaron Brown (0-3, 6.00) will take the mound while Sacramento is scheduled to throw LHP Carson Whisenhunt (3-5, 5.66) for a 3:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.