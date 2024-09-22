Round Rock Ends 2024 Season with 6-4 Loss in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - The Round Rock Express (34-40 | 71-77) dropped its 2024 season finale to the Tacoma Rainiers (39-36 | 82-68) by a final score of 6-4 at Cheney Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Round Rock reliever RHP Marc Church (1-1, 3.22) was credited with a blown-save loss after allowing three runs to score on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 1.0 inning. Tacoma reliever RHP Jesse Hahn (5-1, 4.29) got the win following 1.0 shutout inning that included one punchout. Rainiers RHP Chris Devenski earned a save after shutting out the Express in the ninth inning while allowing one hit and recording two Ks.

Along the Train Tracks:

Rainiers SS Samad Taylor gave the home team a 1-0 lead in the first inning as he scored thanks to a single from 1B Tyler Locklear after initially hitting a leadoff single.

The Express pulled ahead 3-1 with three runs in the second frame. 2B Alex De Goti knocked a leadoff single before scoring as C Konner Piotto doubled. Piotto found third on a Rainiers error and scored when SS Theo Hardy hit into a force out. Hardy then stole second base and found home on a single from 3B Frainyer Chavez.

2B Ryan Bliss doubled then scored on a Locklear groundout to put Tacoma within one at 3-2 in the third inning.

Round Rock pushed ahead 4-2 in the fifth when CF Kellen Strahm singled, stole second base then crossed home as 1B Ben Hartl doubled.

The sixth inning saw the Rainiers trim the lead again, this time to 4-3, when DH Jason Vosler hit a solo home run.

Tacoma broke out for three runs in the eighth inning to pull ahead, 6-4. Bliss doubled and scored on a single off the bat of CF Dominic Canzone before Canzone went on to score as LF Nick Solak singled. 3B Jake Slaughter, who had worked a walk, plated the inning's final run thanks to a base hit from RF Rhylan Thomas.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 1B Ben Hartl, SS Theo Hardy and RHP Ben Anderson all made their Triple-A debuts on Sunday. At the plate, Hartl hit 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI while Hardy went 0-for-3 with one RBI, one walk, a stolen base and one run scored. On the mound, Anderson tossed 1.2 innings that saw one run and two hits.

All Express hitters beside Hardy and LF Josh Hatcher recorded a hit on Sunday.

With Sunday's loss, Round Rock falls in the series against Tacoma, four games to two, and finishes 9-9-7 in series play during the 2024 season.

Next up: The Round Rock Express will return to Cheney Stadium to kick off the team's 25 th season of baseball with Opening Day on Friday, March 28 against the Tacoma Rainiers. The E-Train will begin its 2025 home slate at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 1 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate).

