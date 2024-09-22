Rainiers Set PCL Record in Shutout Win

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (81-68) stole their 282nd base of the season, setting a new PCL record for most stolen bases in a single season in their 8-0 victory over the Round Rock Express (71-76), Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Samad Taylor scored in the first on a wild pitch, giving Tacoma an early 1-0 lead. They padded the lead with four runs in the third inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Nick Solak.

Casey Lawrence kept the shutout going through his five innings, working around seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts to earn his team-leading 11th win of the season. In the bottom of the sixth, the Rainiers set the PCL modern era stolen base record, as Logan Warmoth stole the team's 282nd base of the season.

He later scored on a sacrifice fly from Kobe Kato, growing their lead to six. An RBI single from Jake Slaughter and a double from Michael Papierski grew Tacoma's lead to eight.

It stayed there, as the Rainiers got four scoreless innings of relief from their bullpen to complete their ninth shutout of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma set the Pacific Coast League modern-era record for stolen bases in a single season tonight, swiping five bags to give them 282 on the year. Gregory Santos spun a scoreless inning of relief on Major League rehab, allowing two walks while striking out one of the five men he faced. Samad Taylor stole two more bases tonight, giving him 50 on the year. He is just the third player in franchise history to record at least 50 stolen bases in one year.

