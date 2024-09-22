El Paso Edges Las Vegas, 6-5

September 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas left the potential Las Vegas tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night in their 6-5 win over the Aviators. It was El Paso's 10th consecutive victory, which is just the second double digit winning streak in team history and the first since the Chihuahuas' team record 12-game winning streak in 2019.

The Chihuahuas fell behind 3-0 in the fourth before scoring three times each and the fifth and sixth innings to go ahead. It was the fourth time in their five wins in Las Vegas that the Chihuahuas trailed by three runs. El Paso right fielder Cal Mitchell went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and now has nine RBIs through the first five games of the series. Chihuahuas infielder Matthew Batten went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his 10th Triple-A homer of the season.

Omar Cruz, Ethan Routzahn and Logan Gillaspie all pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso. Austin Davis picked up his 14th save of the season, which is the second-most in the Pacific Coast League.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Aviators 5 Final Score (09/21/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (33-41), Las Vegas (36-37)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (2-2, 4.75) vs. Las Vegas RHP Wander Guante (1-1, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

