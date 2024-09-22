Isotopes Wrap up Season with 7-6 Victory in 10 Innings

September 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, NV - The Isotopes delivered a happy bedtime story to the 2024 season, and it came with a slice of drama. Albuquerque took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, but Reno plated two runs off Noah Davis, forcing extra frames for the second consecutive day.

Elehuris Montero and AJ Lewis delivered RBI hits in the top of the 10th, giving the Isotopes a 7-5 lead. Davis allowed a run in the bottom half, but with runners on second and third, he was able to strike out the final three batters, including Blaze Alexander to end it. The Isotopes finished the 2024 campaign with a 7-6 victory over the Aces on Sunday afternoon.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque has officially finished first in the Pacific Coast League in average attendance (6,714) and total attendance (503,525) for the second consecutive season. Additionally, it is the third year in a row the Isotopes have led the circuit in average number of fans per contest. The Isotopes total attendance figure ranks fifth among 120 full-season Minor League clubs, while the average is good for seventh.

- The Isotopes snapped a seven-game losing streak and avoided tying their season-worst (eight: April 5-13).

- Albuquerque improved to 11-10 in the final game of the regular season, and has claimed three consecutive finales, one off a franchise-best (2007-10). Additionally, it is the first time the Isotopes have won the last game when it has taken place on the road since Sept. 5, 2016 at El Paso (4-2).

- With the victory, the Isotopes ended a 12-game losing skid at Greater Nevada Field, their longest at any opposing ballpark in team history. Albuquerque is 2-16 in Reno since the start of the 2021 season, with both victories coming in extra frames.

- Today marked the second time Albuquerque played extra innings in the regular season finale. It also occurred Sept. 1, 2003 against Nashville. In that situation, the Isotopes learned they were PCL Central Division champions during the ninth inning, when second-place Colorado Springs lost to Omaha. The contest ended up lasting 15 innings, with the Sounds securing a 7-6 win at Isotopes Park.

- Albuquerque was 4-4 in extra inning games this year, with four apiece at home and on the road. Today was the first time the visiting team emerged victorious. Additionally, the Isotopes played back-to-back extra-inning contests for the first time since June 15-16, 2023 at Tacoma.

- Among 120 full-season Minor League teams, the Isotopes finished 2024 fifth in runs scored (865), third in hits (1,431), fourth in home runs (201), and led all clubs with 57 triples.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff allowed 1,615 hits this season, most for any MiLB team since Colorado Springs (1,711) in the 2011 campaign.

- The Isotopes went through an entire campaign without having a single game postponed for the first time ever. Two contests were suspended due to rain at home, but all 150 games started on their scheduled date.

- For the first time in club history, zero players from the Opening Day lineup started in the final game of the season. Grant Lavigne was the only starter today who was on the initial roster, but did not make his debut until the second game. However, Davis ended up throwing the first and final pitch of the season for Albuquerque, as he started March 29 vs. El Paso.

- Albuquerque did not get swept in a series for the fifth time (also: 2005, 2009, 2010, 2021).

- Isotopes Pitcher of the Year Riley Pint struck out the side in the sixth inning. He finished the year with 66 punchouts in 39.1 frames, and was the first Albuquerque reliever to ever complete a season with at least 30 innings pitched and no home runs allowed.

- Hunter Stovall was 3-for-6, including a two-run double in the eighth inning. It marked his third go-ahead hit in the seventh inning or later, with the previous two coming as walk-offs (double - July 11 vs. Tacoma; solo homer - Aug. 31 vs. Reno).

- Yanquiel Fernández finished his season 3-for-4, including a solo homer. He was 6-for-17 in Reno after missing the previous seven contests due to injury.

- A.J. Lewis was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger, and finished his stay with Albuquerque slashing .314/.432/.486 with six doubles and nine RBI across 10 contests.

- Grant Lavigne picked up two hits, and extended his on-base streak to 19 games, which spanned the entirety of September. He slashed .302/.458/.476 with six extra-base hits and 18 walks during the season's final month.

- Trevor Boone struck out five times, the second time he has suffered the fate as an Isotope (also: July 7, 2023 at Oklahoma City).

- Today marked just the second time the Isotopes won a road series finale (also: May 12 at El Paso). They were 2-11 in such situations this year.

On Deck: The Isotopes begin their 2025 campaign in Sacramento on Friday, March 28 with the opener of a three-game series against the River Cats (AAA Giants). Thank you for your coverage and support of the Isotopes this season.

