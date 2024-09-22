Aces Drop Season Finale in 7-6 Extra-Inning Loss to Albuquerque

September 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada - Despite an exciting ninth-inning comeback, the Reno Aces (44-30, 79-70) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (32-43, 58-93) in a 7-6 defeat in Sunday's season finale at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces will now focus on what is ahead, the Pacific Coast League playoffs in Sugar Land against the Space Cowboys.

Despite the loss, Bryson Brigman secured the Pacific Coast League batting title (.334) after collecting three hits including a clutch RBI in the ninth to force the game into extra innings. Brigman has enjoyed an incredible season, slashing .334/.383/.474 with 18 doubles, nine home runs, and 61 RBI in 404 plate appearances.

Jorge Barrosa continued his efficient series, smacking his eighth home run of the campaign in the bottom of the fifth, a two-run shot into left field. The switch hitter was on top of his game this series against Albuquerque, going 8-for-18 (.444) with two home runs and eight RBI.

After the season finale, Aces manager Blake Lalli presented the Aces fans with the 2024 HOME awards. Adrian Del Castillo was presented with Player of the Year, Humberto Castellanos took home the Pitcher of the Year, Tristin English was voted the fan favorite, and Albert Almora was rewarded as the clubhouse captain.

The Aces will now head to Sugar Land for the Pacific Coast League playoffs to take on the Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Bryson Brigman: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Alek Thomas: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

