Isotopes Lead Pacific Coast League in Average Attendance for Third-Straight Year and Total Attendance for Second-Straight Season

September 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes welcomed a cumulative total of 503,525 fans to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park over 75 openings during the 2024 season-the highest in the Pacific Coast League and fifth-highest amongst 120 teams in Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

The club also averaged 6,714 fans per contest, the highest in the Pacific Coast League for a third-straight year and seventh-most in MiLB this season.

Albuquerque drew six crowds of over 10,000 fans with a high of 12,011 fans on Cinco de Mayo-the eighth highest attendance for a single game in MiLB.

