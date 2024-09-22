Isotopes Lead Pacific Coast League in Average Attendance for Third-Straight Year and Total Attendance for Second-Straight Season
September 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes welcomed a cumulative total of 503,525 fans to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park over 75 openings during the 2024 season-the highest in the Pacific Coast League and fifth-highest amongst 120 teams in Minor League Baseball (MiLB).
The club also averaged 6,714 fans per contest, the highest in the Pacific Coast League for a third-straight year and seventh-most in MiLB this season.
Albuquerque drew six crowds of over 10,000 fans with a high of 12,011 fans on Cinco de Mayo-the eighth highest attendance for a single game in MiLB.
