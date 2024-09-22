Tacoma Earns Shutout, Takes Down Round Rock 8-0

September 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The Round Rock Express (34-39 | 71-76) fell in game five of the series on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium against the Tacoma Rainiers (38-36 | 81-68) by a final score of 8-0.

Round Rock starter LHP Avery Weems (0-2, 8.31) was tagged with the loss after 2.0 innings with one run, two walks and one strikeout. Tacoma starter RHP Casey Lawrence (11-11, 5.95) walked away with the win following 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball with seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Tacoma struck first in the first inning. After CF Samad Taylor walked, he stole second base. A groundout moved him to third base before a wild pitch scored him to make it 1-0.

A four-spot in the third inning increased the Rainiers lead to 5-0. 2B Kobe Kato doubled to start the frame and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly for RF Rhylan Thomas gave Tacoma a 2-0 lead. With two outs, DH Tyler Locklear doubled and 3B Jake Slaughter walked. LF Nick Solak made the E-Train pay with a three-run homer.

The Rainiers kept the scoring coming in the sixth and seventh frames. After a single for SS Logan Warmoth, he stole second and the throw went into center field which allowed him to advance to third base. A sacrifice fly for Kato brought the lead to 6-0 for Tacoma. A single and walk for Thomas and Locklear put two on in the seventh. Slaughter singled home one run before a double for 1B Michael Papierski brought the advantage to 8-0.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock C Ben Hartl checked into the game in the ninth inning to pinch-hit. He ripped a clean single to earn the first Triple-A hit of his career.

Express 1B Blaine Crim and 2B Matt Duffy each went 2-for-4. Crim also collected a walk while Duffy had a double. In 14 games this month, Duffy is hitting .298 (17-57).

Next up: The Express and Rainiers come back for the final game of the season tomorrow at Cheney Stadium. Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (8-10, 5.57) is slated to toe the rubber against Tacoma LHP Rob Kaminsky (1-0, 6.98) is slated to pitch. First pitch is set for 3:35 p.m. CT.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.