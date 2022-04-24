Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Sugar Land (1:35 PT)

April 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







The Rainiers are off on Monday, and will travel to Las Vegas for a series beginning on Tuesday.

Tacoma Rainiers (5-12) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-10)

Sunday, April 24, 2022, 1:35 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Asher Wojciechowski vs. RHP J.P. France

STRIKE COWBOYS: Sugar Land enters action tonight with the most strikeouts by a pitching staff in all of pro baseball, 198, an average of 11.65 punchouts per game (17 GP). The next closest is Myrtle Beach (Cubs Class A) with 181 in only 14 games (9-5). The New York Mets lead MLB (161 K) in one fewer games (11-5).

CLOSE QU(AAA)RTERS: Once upon a time, the Tacoma Rainiers and Seattle Mariners stood as the nearest Triple-A to MLB affiliation (36 miles). That title was then shared with the advent of the Atlanta Braves shifting Triple-A operations to Gwinnett County, GA (also a distance of 36 miles) for the 2009 season. When St. Paul (12 miles to the Minnesota Twins) and Sugar Land (22 miles to the Houston Astros) joined the Triple-A ranks prior to last season, the Rs-M's proximity was pushed to a tie for third-shortest.

R SPEED: The Rainiers have stolen 33 bases in 17 games, and lead all of Triple-A in steals by nine; Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) and Omaha (Kansas City) of the International League are tied for second with 24 apiece. Caught only five times as a club so far, the Rainiers are stealing bases at an 87% success rate and swiping 1.94 bags per game. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall leads the PCL in steals entering today's action, after his eighth theft last night.

2ND AND 10: Second baseman Sam Haggerty's second homer yesterday extended a club home run streak for Tacoma to 10 games. The Rainiers have hit back-to-back homers twice in that span (since 4/13); Mike Ford and Kevin Padlo on 4/14 and Marcus Wilson and Arturo Guerrero on 4/17.

GRUDJ MATCH: Today's Rainiers starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski will face an organization he pitched in 81 games for between Double-A and the Major Leagues from 2012 to 2016 (74 starts). Wojciechowski, originally the 41st overall draft pick to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010, was traded to the Houston Astros in 2012 while at Double-A in a nine-player deal, and in 2015 made the Astros opening day roster out of spring training (MLB debut 4/9/15 in Houston vs. Cleveland). That season he appeared five times (three starts) for the Astros, and is a veteran of 58 big league games (35 starts) with Houston, Cincinnati, Baltimore and New York-AL.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.