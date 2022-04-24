A Good Woj Spoiled: Space Cowboys Slip by Rainiers Late

Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Asher Wojciechowski

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Lauren Smith) Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Asher Wojciechowski(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Lauren Smith)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-13) dropped the series finale on Sunday, falling 3-2 in extras to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-10). The Rainiers jumped out to an early lead but failed to hang on, extending their current skid to four games, equaling a season-high.

Tacoma's offense got the scoring started early. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Trent Tingelstad singled to right, bringing in Stuart Fairchild (single) to give the Rainiers a 1-0 advantage. An inning later, Ben Ramirez registered his first career Triple-A hit and home run: a 408-foot blast off the right field scoreboard to extend Tacoma's lead to two.

Sugar Land's offense wouldn't remain silent for long. The Space Cowboys got a run back in the fourth, thanks to a line-drive Lewis Brinson homer to right, cutting the deficit in half, 2-1. In the eighth, Pedro Leon doubled to left, scoring Ronaldo Urdaneta (pinch runner) to even things up 2-2.

Franklin Barreto delivered the decisive run in the tenth, singling home Michael Papierski (automatic runner) to give Sugar Land a 3-2 lead.

Starting pitcher Brett Conine gave the Space Cowboys a solid performance, surrendering two runs and six hits (no walks) to go along with three strikeouts. Sugar Land reliever J.P. France pitched four shutout innings, striking out six while allowing two hits, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch.

Rainiers starter Asher Wojciechowski delivered a quality start, pitching six frames of one-run ball on a walk and two hits, striking out four along the way. The Tacoma bullpen of Patrick Weigel, Roenis Elias and Riley O'Brien combined for four innings, giving up two runs, four hits, and no walks with four strikeouts.

The Rainiers are off on Monday. They'll open a series at Las Vegas (Oakland A's) on Tuesday, where RHP James Kaprielian will start on MLB rehab for the home side. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon is scheduled to start for Tacoma.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

