Sacramento Bats Blast Dodgers

The Sacramento River Cats scored two runs in the first inning and didn't slow down at the plate for the rest of the game, defeating the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 12-1, Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers scored their only run of the night on a RBI groundout by Miguel Vargas in the third inning, cutting the deficit to 2-1, but the River Cats scored 10 unanswered runs thereafter. The game was still within reach at 5-1 in the seventh inning before Sacramento piled on five more runs to make it 10-1. They scored twice more in the eighth inning against Dodgers infielder Ty Kelly. Sacramento outhit the Dodgers, 15-5, as Oklahoma City was held to one run for the second straight game.

Of Note:

-One night after a 1-0 win, the Dodgers gave up 12 runs and 15 hits, including two homers and seven extra-base hits. It marked the third time in four games the Dodgers allowed at least eight runs and the second time in the same four-game span they gave up 15 hits. The 11-run loss was the team's largest since a 13-1 defeat May 15, 2021, also against Sacramento.

-The OKC offense produced just one run for a second straight game and finished with five or fewer hits for a third consecutive game. Although the Dodgers entered Saturday leading all of Triple-A in hits, runs and batting average, over the last three games they've scored five runs total and batted .152 (14-for-92), including 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

-Andy Burns singled in his final at-bat to extend his hitting streak to six games. He's 9-for-23 with five extra-base hits, six RBI, four walks and four runs scored during the streak.

-Ryan Noda doubled in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 16 games - tied for longest in the PCL this season.

-Jason Martin was the only Dodger to finish with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double.

-Tomás Telis reached base three times with a single and two walks. The catcher is on a five-game hitting streak, going 9-for-20 with three multi-hit games.

-Infielder Ty Kelly pitched the eighth inning and allowed two runs and three hits. He became the first position player to pitch for OKC since Jon Kemmer on Aug. 20, 2019 versus Nashville.

What's Next: The Dodgers finish their six-game series in Sacramento as well as their 12-game road trip starting at 3:05 p.m. Central Sunday afternoon. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

