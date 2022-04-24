Isotopes Win Series Finale, 9-6

Round Rock, TX - The Isotopes offense tied a season-high with 16 hits while Dillon Overton spun 6.0 effective innings and lead Albuquerque (7-11) to a 9-6 win in the series finale at Dell Diamond.

Despite the win, the Isotopes lost the series, 4-2, and have dropped two of their first three series as well.

The Express (12-6) got on the board first with a two-run shot from Josh Smith in the third. But the Isotopes responded an inning later to tie the game at 2-2 behind a Tim Lopes bases-loaded walk and Elehuris Montero RBI single. Two more came around to score in the fifth frame on an RBI single by Kyle Holder and RBI double by Lopes.

Round Rock got a run back in the fifth but Brian Serven's second homer of the year, a solo shot, a Sean Bouchard bases-loaded walk and a fielding error gave the Topes a 7-3 lead. The Express once again chipped away at the lead late, making it a one score game, but Bouchard put it away in the top of the ninth with a two-run single.

Thirteen of the 16 hits were singles, just two were doubles and the one homer. Holder and Montero both registered three hits games while D.J. Peterson, Scott Schebler and Serven had two hits each. Bouchard had a game-high three RBI.

Overton got his second win of the season after tossing 6.0 innings and allowing three runs on four this and two homers. He fanned four.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes batting average with the bases loaded drop 30 points after collecting just one hit in five at-bats today. Overall, the are slashing .304/.370/.783 with three slams and 25 RBI.

-The 16 hits in the finale tied for the most combined hits in a game by the Isotopes this year.

-With the two-run homer in the third by Josh Smith the Isotopes have allowed a homer in 11-straight contests and 15 of 19 overall games.

-Today is Montero's first three-hit game since Sept. 29, 2021, against Sacramento.

-Schebler extended his hitting streak to seven with a double in the sixth inning.

-Overton has now completed 6.0 innings in back-to-back starts for the first time since Aug. 25 and Aug. 31, 2019, when he was with El Paso.

-Logan Cozart has now surrendered a run in four of six games he's pitched. On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes begin a six-game series with the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday at 6:35 PM at Isotopes Park.

