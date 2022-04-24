Las Vegas Quashes Late Rally Attempt

The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning Saturday but lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 5-2. Las Vegas has won three of the first five games of the series.

El Paso starter Luke Westphal pitched four shutout innings. The Chihuahuas haven't allowed any runs in the first three innings in their last three games. Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and he caught a Las Vegas runner trying to steal second.

Aderlin Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double in the loss for the Chihuahuas. El Paso second baseman Matthew Batten had two hits as well. Las Vegas didn't have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning.

Team Records: El Paso (8-9), Las Vegas (9-8)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (1-0, 5.84) vs. Las Vegas LHP Zach Logue (0-0, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

