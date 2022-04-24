Dean finishes double shy of cycle, drives in 4 in Wade's return

West Sacramento, Calif. - Powered by excellent pitching and a stellar day at the plate by right fielder Austin Dean, the Sacramento River Cats (9-8) won 12-1 vs the Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-6) on Saturday.

After being shut out on Friday, the River Cats' offense exploded for 12 runs on 15 hits.

The River Cats broke the game open with a five-run seventh, highlighted by Dean's two-run home run. Dean finished his impressive day a double shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs.

Designated hitter Heliot Ramos showed off his opposite-field power in the third inning. The Giants' No. 5 prospect on MLB.com lined his second home run of 2022, finishing the day 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs, and two RBIs.

Center fielder Luke Williams had another strong day for the River Cats, going 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Williams is now 7-for-12 (.583) with five runs, two doubles, and three RBIs in three games for Sacramento.

Right-hander Luis Ortiz was excellent in his first start of the season, striking out five while allowing one run on two hits in 4.0 innings.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-0, 2.19) looks to earn the River Cats the series split on Sunday, taking on right-hander Mike Wright Jr. (0-1, 6.75) at 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

San Francisco rehabbing left fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. had three plate appearances on Saturday, all against left-hander Robbie Erlin (1-1). Wade went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

The Sacramento bullpen was nearly unhittable. Right-hander Kervin Castro struck out one in 2.0 scoreless innings, righty Mauricio Llovera (2-0) struck out three while allowing one walk in 2.0 innings, and right-hander Matt Carasiti finished off the win with a shutout ninth.

