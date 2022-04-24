Space Cowboys Win in Extras to Lock Down 4th Straight Win

(TACOMA, Wash.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys closed out their six-game series with a 3-2 win in 10 innings Sunday over the Tacoma Rainiers, pushing their winning streak to four games.

Franklin Barreto drove in Michael Papierski to lead off the 10th inning to give the Space Cowboys their first lead of the afternoon. JP France finished the game out with a scoreless bottom half of the inning as part of a four-inning scoreless relief effort. France, who piggybacked off starter Brett Conine, struck out six batters and allowed just two hits through his four innings. He's tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League with 20 strikeouts on the season.

After starting the season out at 3-9, the Space Cowboys won four-of-six in Tacoma and are now just two games under .500 (8-10). Sunday's game was already their eighth of the season decided by one run, going 4-4 in those contests.

Lewis Brinson launched his first homer of the year, with an opposite-field solo shot in the fourth inning. Pedro León knotted the game at 2-2 with a line-drive double down the left-field line to score Ronaldo Urdaneta. León leads the Space Cowboys with 12 RBI and his game-tying double left his bat at 103 mph.

Brett Conine had his finest start of the season, allowing two runs on six hits through six innings, striking out three. Tacoma scored a run in each of the first two innings, with Trent Tingelstad delivering an RBI single in the first and Ben Ramirez hitting a solo homer in the second.

Following a Monday off day, the Space Cowboys will open a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

