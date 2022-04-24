Bats Stifled in Loss to Sacramento

April 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Sacramento River Cats scored runs in each of the first two innings then held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to one run, sending the Dodgers to a 2-1 loss in the series finale between the teams Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. RBI singles by the River Cats (10-8) in both the first and second innings gave Sacramento a 2-0 advantage. The Dodgers (11-7) got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Drew Avans led off with a single and later scored with two outs when Jake Lamb hit a RBI ground-rule double down the right field line to cut Sacramento's lead to 2-1. The Dodgers were held to one run for a third straight game and finished with a split in the six-game road series.

Of Note:

-For the third straight game, the Dodgers offense was held to one run. Prior to Friday, the Dodgers had scored at least three runs in each game this season and prior to Thursday, had scored at least eight runs in four straight games as the Dodgers entered the weekend leading all of Triple-A in batting average, runs scored and hits. Then over Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined, the Dodgers were held to three total runs and 14 hits, posted a combined .156 batting average in the three games...OKC has been held to one run or less in three straight games for the first time since Aug. 24-27, 2016 against Colorado Springs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when the Dodgers scored two total runs over a three-game span.

-Jake Lamb tallied OKC's lone extra-base hit and lone multi-hit game Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Lamb had been held 0-for-12 over his previous three games in Sacramento. Lamb now has 13 hits through 15 games, including three homers, along with 10 RBI and nine runs scored.

-Ryan Noda singled and drew the Dodgers' lone walk of the game as he extended his on-base streak to 17 games. The streak is tied with Reno's Stone Garrett for longest in the PCL, as Noda has reached base in each of his first 17 games this season. His .480 on-base percentage leads the league as do his 14 walks.

-Dodgers pitchers held the River Cats to two runs Sunday and none over the final six innings after Sacramento piled up 12 runs Saturday night. On Sunday, starting pitcher Mike Wright Jr. allowed two runs in the first two innings and seven total hits and one walk over 4.0 innings of work. Relievers Tommy Kahnle, Jon Duplantier and Carson Fulmer held the River Cats to two hits and one walk over the final three innings.

-Rehabbing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle made his third appearance with OKC. He pitched the fifth inning and allowed one single with a groundout, flyout and strikeout, throwing 14 pitches, including 10 strikes.

-Andy Burns' six-game hitting streak came to a close as he went 0-for-4. He owned the longest active hitting streak among OKC players, going 9-for-23 during the stretch with five extra-base hits and six RBI.

-The Dodgers have been held without a home run in a season-high three straight games. It is the team's longest stretch without a homer since May 22-24, 2019 when the team was also held without a home run in three straight games on the road in New Orleans.

-Kevin Pillar singled and has reached base in 14 of his first 15 games this season. He leads the PCL with 16 runs scored and his .420 on-base percentage is seventh in the league.

-The Dodgers leave Sacramento with a 3-3 split in the six-game road series and also wrapped up their 12-game road trip in El Paso and Sacramento with a 6-6 split.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the Dodgers open a 12-game homestand and a six-game home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available for $3. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

