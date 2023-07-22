Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Sacramento

July 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (47-47, 10-9) @ Sacramento River Cats (41-52, 7-12)

Saturday, July 22, 2023, 6:37p.m. PT | Sutter Health Park: West Sacramento, CA

RHP Adam Oller vs. RHP Keaton Winn

SLUGGING (TAYLOR'S VERSION): After being optioned to Tacoma on June 1, outfielder Taylor Trammell slugged .521 (10 HR) with a .900 OPS (28 RBI, 28 BB, 26 R)...he played in 37 games for Tacoma after June 4, and 18 of his 38 hits in that span went for extra bases (eight doubles). Trammell was recalled by Seattle on Saturday.

GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: The Rainiers have hit 20 home runs in the first inning this season, equal to Las Vegas and Salt Lake for most in the Pacific Coast League. Tacoma's 11 homers in the ninth inning are tied for most in the PCL with Sacramento and Oklahoma City.

WHAT A BUNCH OF HOMERS: Tacoma has hit 45 home runs over their last 25 games, and the Rainiers' 73 total home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A (LV, 72).

FUTURES GAME: Entering today's action, Seattle Mariners MiLB affiliates (all levels) have the third-best combined winning percentage of the 30 organizations, at .541 (229-194). Double-A Arkansas has already clinched a postseason berth, after a 45-24 first half to win the Texas League's North Division. Only Philadelphia (.550) and Los Angeles-NL (.628) are winning at a higher MiLB clip so far this season.

FAST FRIENDS: Tacoma's 127 stolen bases are equal to El Paso for most in the PCL, with three Rainiers in the league's top 10 (Cade Marlowe- 25, Mason McCoy- 20, Cooper Hummel- 18)...McCoy has not been caught, and is closing in on his career-high of 22 swipes, set last season with Tacoma (124 GP). El Paso stole nine bases during their 6-3 win at OKC on Friday, and former Rainier Tim Lopes stole five. A season ago, the Rainiers led all of Triple-A (by 13) with a franchise record 205 steals.

HAPPY FESTAVUS: Rainiers RHP Matt Festa leads Triple-A in saves, with 14 (15 SVO). In 26 games with Tacoma (32.0 IP, 27 K), his ERA is 0.56 (2 ER). Triple-A hitters are batting a meager .107 against Festa (0.75 WHIP), who also has 9.0 MLB IP with Seattle this season (8 G).

BUH-LAK-EH: Tacoma lefty Blake Weiman has worked 11 consecutive scoreless outings since June 18, striking out 13 batters over 13.2 IP; Weiman has issued only one walk during this span (11 H, 0.88 WHIP).

KO-SIGN: Rainiers right-hander Stephen Kolek is excelling in a long relief role, and has gone scoreless in six of his last eight appearances. Kolek has allowed only two (earned) runs during his last 14.1 IP since June 21 (1.26 ERA), with 15 strikeouts. Kolek's WHIP is 0.98 (8 H, 6 BB) during this span, while holding batters to a .170 average. He's throwing 67% of his pitches for strikes during this stretch.

SCHEIN BRIGHT: Rainiers INFJake Scheiner leads all of Triple-A in both home runs (24) and RBI (82); his 71 runs scored are second at the level but most in the Pacific Coast League...the PCL MVP candidate also ranks top four on the circuit in walks (58), extra-base hits (43) and total bases (178). Scheiner is batting .349 (37x106) with RISP (13 HR). His 82 RBI are already the most in a season for Tacoma since 2017, when Daniel Vogelbach drove in 83 runs. Stefen Romero had 85 RBI for the 2016 Rainiers.

YO...JAKE!: Rainiers 3B/1B Jake Scheiner hit his 24th home run (3-R) in game #82 of his Triple-A debut season on Tuesday, extending an already career-high total. He hit 21 homers last year at Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has homered 14x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, with 43 (131 GP). Originally a 4th round draft pick of Philadelphia in 2017, Scheiner was traded to Seattle for OF Jay Bruce on 6/2/19.

