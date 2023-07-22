Tacoma Downs Sacramento, 6-3

Tacoma Rainiers' Marcus Walden on the mound

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (47-47, 10-9) improved to 3-1 on this road trip and 7-3 away from home in the second half, with a 6-3 extra-inning victory over the Sacramento River Cats (41-52, 7-12) on Friday night. Tacoma 2B/LF Sam Haggerty was on base six times with two hits and four walks, and was not retired.

2B Riley Unroe came off the bench, and his RBI single gave the Rainiers the lead back in the 11th; the beginning of a three-run frame that ultimately won it. It was Unroe's Tacoma debut, promoted from Double-A Arkansas.

Rainiers RHP Ryder Ryan worked a perfect 11th inning to strand Sacramento's auto runner, for the save (1).

TACOMA MULTI-HIT: 2B Sam Haggerty (2-2, 2B, RBI, 4 BB), 1B Mark Mathias (2-6, 2B, RBI, 2 R), 3B Mason McCoy (2-4, 2 RBI, 2 BB) TACOMA HOME RUNS: None; Tacoma did not homer in consecutive games for the seventh time this season. The Rainiers have not been held homerless in three straight games this year, going into Saturday. TACOMA STARTING PITCHER: RHP Marcus Walden (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 69 pitches)

SACRAMENTO MULTI-HIT: CF Bryce Johnson (2-5, HR, 2 RBI), DH Marco Luciano (2-5, 2 2B), 1B Ricardo Genoves (2-2, RBI, R) SACRAMENTO HOME RUNS: CF Bryce Johnson (6, 2-run, 7th inning w/ 2 out) SACRAMENTO STARTING PITCHER: RHP Kai-Wei Teng (3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K, 81 pitches)

* The game time of 3:57 was Tacoma's longest this season, surpassing a 3:38, 10-8 home loss to Albuquerque in 12 innings on June 15.

* CF Adam Engel extended his on base streak to 12 games on Friday (on base 4x). Engel walked and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, and later added a single and two more walks. RF Taylor Trammell has now reached base in 11 consecutive games, thanks to a 10th inning walk.

* Rainiers RHP Stephen Kolek (2.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) was charged a run for only the second time in his last 14.1 IP. Kolek has 15 strikeouts in that span.

* Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning, the Seattle native has fanned 51 batters in 35.0 IP.

* Rainiers RHP Matt Festa (win) lowered his Triple-A ERA to 0.56 with a scoreless ninth and 10th (32.0 IP, 2 ER).

* Tacoma stranded a season-high 17 runners in victory.

* River Cats CF Bryce Johnson homered for a consecutive game (1st inning solo last night)

* Sacramento has lost eight of nine

The penultimate game of this weeklong series will be on Saturday at Sutter Health Park, a 6:37 PT first pitch. RHP Adam Oller (Tacoma) and RHP Keaton Winn (Sacramento) are the scheduled starting pitchers.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

