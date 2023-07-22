Space Cowboys' Jon Singleton Smacks Three-Run Homer for Walk-Off Win, 7-5

July 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - With the Isotopes leading, 5-4, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Space Cowboys' Jon Singleton belted a three-run dinger for a 7-5 walk-off victory Saturday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have now lost four-straight, their sixth losing streak of at least four this season. Additionally, the club has lost at least four-straight to Sugar Land for the second time this year and fifth time overall.

-Tonight's walk-off loss is the sixth of the season for Albuquerque and the first since June 15 when Tacoma's Taylor Trammell hit an RBI double in the 10th frame to secure a 4-3 victory. It's just the second non-extra-inning walk-off of the year (also: May 13 at Salt Lake) and the second walk-off homer (also: Round Rock, Rafael Ortega, two-run homer)

-Albuquerque drops to 12-24 in games with a margin of two or fewer in 2023 and the fifth loss against Sugar Land in such contests this year (1-5).

-The Isotopes staff did hold the Space Cowboys to just two extra-base hits, the 13th time the club has limited an opponent to two extra-base knocks. On the offensive side, Albuquerque also tallied just two extra-base hits for the 15th time this season.

-Albuquerque surrendered eight walks on the night, the 12th time overall the club has issued at least eight free passes and fifth time against Sugar Land.

-The Isotopes offense struck out 14 times on the night, tied for the fifth-most this season (five times).

-The Isotopes stole four bases on the night, tied for the fourth-most in a game in 2023 (three times). Since July, the club is 35-for-39 in stolen bases attempts, which is tied with El Paso for the most steals in all of Triple-A. They have eight multi-stolen base games during that span.

-Tommy Doyle relented the three-run homer in the ninth and was charged with his first blown save of the season in four chances. Additionally, it's the club's 21st blown save of the year, the second-most in the Pacific Coast League (leader: Las Vegas, 23).

-Jimmy Herron blasted his 12th homer of the year, picked up his 24th multi-hit performance, ninth multi-RBI effort and sixth three RBI game. He also stole a base, his seventh of July, which leads the team during that span. Additionally, he has reached in 15 of his last 16 games with nine multi-hit efforts. During July, he is slashing .429/.491/.714 with six doubles, one triple, two homers, 12 RBI and seven walks.

-Wynton Bernard tallied two hits and three stolen bases (season high) on the night. He is now 3-for-3 in steals of third while the club is 6-for-11. Bernard has eight multi-hit efforts in 16 games with the Isotopes.

-Coco Montes collected an RBI and a walk. He now has 12 walks in his last nine games.

-Daniel Montaño tallied a double and two walks. He reached base three times for the fifth time this year. Two of his nine extra-base hits this season have come in the last two games.

-Jeff Criswell tossed 4.2 frames and did not factor into the decision after tossing 4.2 frames and allowing three runs on three hits and five walks (tying season high: June 25 at Reno) while fanning four. He did not allow a hit through the first 4.0 innings.

-Sugar Land's Jairo Solis is the eighth pitcher, ninth time, to strikeout seven Isotopes in a game, the most since the Dodgers' Gavin Stone fanned eight July 9 in Oklahoma City. It's Solis' second time fanning seven Isotopes (also: June 8)

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for the series finale tomorrow at 5:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Chris Flexen to the mound while Sugar Land is set to start Spencer Arrighetti.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.