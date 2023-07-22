Aviators Host Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, July 25-30

July 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The eighth homestand will consist of six games against the Space Cowboys from Tuesday-Sunday, July 25-30. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the series finale of Sunday, July 30 at 6:05 p.m.

The series opener on Tuesday, July 25 will feature the seventh of 10 games broadcast live on YurView Cox Channel 14.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are 45-48 (.484) overall and 11-8 (.579) in the second half in the West Division. The Aviators trail first-place (overall of 10-teams) Round Rock Express (13-6, .684) by two games.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are the winner of the PCL first-half and will host the second-half winner.

The 2023 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 149 games (75-home; 74-away).

The Aviators are in their 40th Anniversary season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120th season, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, July 25: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, July 26: Bark in the Park, Presented by Subaru of Las Vegas

Thursday, July 27: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, July 28: *40th Anniversary Season T-Shirt Night

Saturday, July 29: *Aviators Laptop Case Night

Sunday, July 30: 1983 Las Vegas Stars Throwback Game

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

LINDY La ROCQUE CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH, THURSDAY, JULY 27: UNLV Lady Rebels head basketball coach Lindy La Rocque, the 2023 Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The 2023-24 Lady Rebels team will also be in attendance to conduct the "Play Ball" segment just prior to the beginning of the game!

La Rocque guided the Lady Rebels to a 31-3 (.912) overall record in the 2022-23 season. UNLV captured the MWC regular season title for the second consecutive season with a 18-0 record and were the MWC Tournament Champions (second straight season) and advanced to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments. The Lady Rebels went on a 22-game winning streak which tied a program record. UNLV lost to Michigan, 71-59, in the NCAA Tournament.

2023 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 45 dates, Las Vegas total is 315,356 for an average of 7,008 with 11 sellouts. The season-high crowd was 10,850 (sellout) vs. Tacoma on April 29 and the all-time attendance total now stands at 13,913,891. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-23).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over four seasons (2019, 2021 -) is 1,894,592, which includes 75 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2023 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (September 24 - season finale) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 30; August 13; September 3, 10) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Sugar Land's roster features three of the Top 10 prospects in the Astros organization, according to Baseball America:

Outfielder Pedro León (No. 6); right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (No. 8) and outfielder Justin Dirden (No. 9).

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on six-game road trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Aviators will face the Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, from Tuesday-Sunday, August 1-6.

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split into two halves and the first half concluded on Sunday, June 25. The second half began on Wednesday, June 28. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 24. The first-half winners will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three LCS, which are slated to begin on Tuesday, September 26.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are the winner of the PCL first-half and will host the second-half winner. The Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are the winner of the International League first-half and will host the second-half winner.

The winners of the two LCS (Tuesday-Thursday, September 26-28) will then advance to Las Vegas Ballpark, which also hosted last season's Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, for the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) on Saturday, September 30 (Time TBA).

Aviators on Radio in 2023: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 23rd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 36th year overall in the business. The sixth game of the 2023 campaign marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2022, Langer also completed his 11th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Matt is in his fourth season with the Aviators, and his third in the broadcast booth.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on Bally Live and MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season and group tickets, including suites, party decks and the pool are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.