Dodgers Win, 2-1

The Oklahoma City Dodgers snapped a three-game losing skid with a 2-1 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (12-8/62-31) scored both of their runs in the fourth inning. Kole Calhoun tripled and later scored on a wild pitch for the first run of the night. David Dahl connected on a two-out RBI single to give OKC a 2-0 advantage. The lone run of the night for the Chihuahuas (7-13/39-56) scored in the sixth inning when Brandon Dixon hit a homer down the left field line. Dodgers starting pitcher Matt Andriese (8-5) was credited with the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks with six strikeouts. Justin Hagenman allowed one run over 2.0 innings and Tyson Miller recorded his first save with OKC, closing out the game with 2.0 scoreless innings.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers improved to 62-31 overall and to 12-8 during the second half of the season as they ended a three-game losing streak and trimmed El Paso's lead in the series to 3-2.

-After allowing 35 runs over the first four games of the series, the Dodgers held the Chihuahuas to one run Saturday for the fewest runs allowed in a game by OKC since a 3-0 win against Albuquerque July 9 in OKC...The Dodgers allowed three total hits in the game for the fewest hits by an opponent since holding Reno to two hits May 30 in OKC...Three OKC pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.

-The Dodgers were held to their lowest run total in nine games and to their lowest run total in a victory since a 1-0 win June 21 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Five of the Dodgers' six hits in the game went for extra bases, including a double and triple by Kole Calhoun and two doubles by David Dahl. Miguel Vargas also recorded a double.

-David Dahl finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-29 with five doubles and a homer.

-Kole Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and run scored. He has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with four extra-base hits.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Chihuahuas conclude their current series, as well as their season series, at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

