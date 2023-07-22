Rainiers Slip to 7-4 on the Road in Second Half

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (47-48, 10-10) fell to 3-2 on this road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (42-52, 8-12) on Saturday night. LF Heliot Ramos homered with two out and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give the homestanding Cats a chance at a series split on Sunday. Sacramento scored in only the first and final inning on Saturday.

TACOMA MULTI-HIT: LF Sam Haggerty (2-for-3, triple, run, walk)

TACOMA HOME RUNS: None; the Rainiers have been held homerless in three consecutive games for the first time this season. Tacoma was not held homerless in three straight during all of 2022. The Rainiers are 11-18 when they don't hit a home run (in 2023).

TACOMA STARTING PITCHER: RHP Adam Oller (8.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K, HR, 102 pitches)

SACRAMENTO MULTI-HIT: None

SACRAMENTO HOME RUNS: DH Isan Diaz (7, 2-run in 1st inning w/ 2 out), LF Heliot Ramos (7, solo in 9th inning w/ 2 out)

SACRAMENTO STARTING PITCHER: RHP Keaton Winn (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 36 pitches)

But wait, there's more:

- Adam Oller logged a quality start for the second time in as many outings. In Oller's first two starts since joining Tacoma: 14.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 14 K (Saturday and 7/16 vs. Round Rock). The Rainiers are 0-2 with Oller on the mound, despite his exemplary performance.

- Oller became the first Rainiers arm to complete eight innings this season. RHP Darren McCaughan had the previous club-long outing, 7.2 IP on July 7 at Reno.

- Sam Haggerty has reached base safely nine times in two games. After two hits and four walks on Friday, Haggerty tripled on the first pitch of Saturday's game, before adding a single and a walk.

- RF Zach DeLoach (1st inning single) and 2B Didi Gregorius (8th inning groundout) drove in the Rainiers' runs.

- Sacramento's Isan Diaz has homered twice in three games, totaling five RBI.

- The River Cats have a PCL-leading 12 home runs in the ninth inning this season. The blast by Ramos broke a tie for the league lead with Tacoma and Oklahoma City (11), entering Saturday's action.

- Tacoma's Blake Weiman allowed the home run in the ninth, which snapped a streak of 11 consecutive scoreless appearances. It was the first run charged to Weiman in 14.1 IP.

The finale of this weeklong series will commence with a 1:05 PT first pitch on Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. RHP Darren McCaughan is scheduled to make his 16th start this season for Tacoma, and his 11th career start against the River Cats. Sacramento will counter with RHP Miguel Yajure. Tacoma is 10-5 when McCaughan pitches.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

