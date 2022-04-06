Tacoma Rainiers Begin Title Defense with Opening Night Win

Tacoma, WA - The defending Triple-A West Champion Tacoma Rainiers (1-0) began the 2022 season in the same fashion they ended 2021: a home win against the Salt Lake Bees (0-1).

Taylor Trammell (2-for-4) got the scoring started early for Tacoma, belting an RBI double off the center field wall to score Forrest Wall (single) and put the Rainiers on top 1-0. The next batter, Zach Green, brought home Trammell with an RBI single, doubling the Tacoma lead.

Salt Lake rallied back in the top of the sixth. With runners on the corners and two out, Orlando Martinez beat out an infield single, bringing in Kean Wong (single) to trail 2-1. Two batters later, Magneuris Sierra continued the comeback, scoring Andrew Velazquez (fielder's choice) on a single to tie things up 2-2.

The game didn't stay tied for long. With one out in the bottom of the frame, Kevin Padlo (hit by pitch) came around to score on a double by Green (2-for-3, 2 RBI), helping the Rainiers reclaim the lead. An inning later, Josh Morgan launched a solo shot to left, adding insurance to give Tacoma a two-run advantage.

Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan delivered a solid outing, surrendering two runs in 5.2 innings of work, allowing seven hits and two walks to go along with five strikeouts. A Rainiers bullpen trio of Kyle Bird, Matt Koch and Penn Murfee combined for 3.1 shutout innings with a hit and three walks allowed, striking out nine along the way. Koch recorded an immaculate seventh inning, the first Rainier to pitch an immaculate frame since Murfee did so on August 31 of last season (also against Salt Lake at home).

For the Bees, Salt Lake starter Janson Junk -- a local product from Decatur High School in Federal Way -- pitched 3.2 innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits while striking out three. Bees' relievers Andrew Wantz, Jonathan Aro and Zack Weiss were tagged for two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit by pitch over 4.1 innings, retiring six via strikeout.

The Rainiers resume action on Wednesday at Cheney Stadium for game two of the series at 6:05 p.m. PT. Tacoma will send LHP Ian McKinney to the hill, while Salt Lake will counter with LHP Ryan Smith.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription.

