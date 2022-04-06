Villar, Ramos shine in walk-off Opening Night win
April 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - Right fielder Heliot Ramos and third baseman David Villar powered the Sacramento River Cats (1-0) past the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-1) for a 7-6 Opening Night walk-off victory.
Villar, who was making his Triple-A debut, sent the Sutter Health Park crowd home happy with a ninth-inning game-winning single to score designated hitter Jaylin Davis.
Originally down 2-0 in the first inning, the River Cats wasted no time getting on the board. Following a leadoff walk to left fielder Luis González, Ramos, the Giants' No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline, unloaded on a 3-0 pitch for his first home run of the season.
One inning later, down 4-3, Villar launched a 2-2 pitch to right field for his first career Triple-A home run. Villar, Double-A Richmond's 2021 MVP, hit a career-high 20 home runs for the Flying Squirrels last season.
Young left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-0, No ERA) looks to make it two in a row with a win in his River Cats debut on Wednesday. He'll take on right-hander Brett Conine (0-0, No ERA) at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Sugar Land first baseman JJ Matijevic earned a place in history, hitting the first home run ever for the Space Cowboys (a first-inning two-run homer off River Cats right-hander Jakob Junis).
Davis had a solid first game, going 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.
Sacramento right-hander Luis Ortiz, a former Rangers first round pick, allowed just one hit while striking out three in 2.2 scoreless innings in relief. Righty Mauricio Llovera added another 2.0 scoreless frames with three strikeouts.
