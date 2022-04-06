Isotopes Unveil New Concessions Items for 2022 Season

The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled new concessions items that will be featured during the 2022 season.

"The culinary experience is such an important part of the atmosphere when fans come to our games," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "We're excited to give people more options in addition to the staple items they've always enjoyed such as hot dogs, BBQ nachos and Dion's Pizza."

In addition to the fantastic assortment of concessions items that our fans love, here are the newest featured additions:

I-Chee-Wa-Wa BBQ Sandwich (Available at Pecos River Café & Santa Fe Trail near Section 114-116) The I-Chee-Wa-Wa BBQ Sandwich consists of a full pound of spicy barbecue pulled pork layered with diced green chile and creamy jalapeño nacho cheese, topped with a crispy chile relleno all housed in a soft bun. So good and spicy, you'll say I-Chee-Wa-Wa! (Knife and fork recommended)

Green Chile Philly (Available at the food cart by Section 102) The Isotopes Green Chile Philly is a mouthwatering combination that includes sizzling beef, freshly grilled peppers and onions along with diced Hatch Green Chile, all smothered in a creamy white queso cheese and nestled in a soft hoagie roll.

Wild West Sausgae (Available at the food cart by Section 107) Get ready for something different as the wild West meets the Southwest! Rattlesnake and Rabbit, Elk, Duck Cilantro, and even Alligator sausages put an Isotopes spin on a classic Chicago Dog. Build your own with mustard, fresh diced onions, bright pickle relish, tomato slice, dill pickle spear, spicy sport peppers, a dash of celery salt and a warm poppy seed bun. The Isotopes new Wild West Sausage knocks it out of the park!

Opening Night: All of these savory additions to our menu will be available Opening Night-next Tuesday, April 12-when the Isotopes play host to Tacoma at 6:35 pm. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a fleece blanket, courtesy of Gonstead Chiropractic.

About the Chef: Recently joining Spectra, the exclusive concessionaire of the Isotopes, Executive Chef Jim Griego started his culinary career after working in the corporate environment. His passion for food and customer service led him to study Culinary Arts at CNM.

Nominated for the NM Restaurant Association Chef of the Year in 2019, Chef Jim has served as the Executive Chef of Presbyterian Hospital, a recipe developer for the Social Apron and a culinary manager at Bone Fish and PF Chang's Restaurants.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Chef Jim values the rich traditions of the Southwest and can be counted on to add a unique spin to classic dishes.

