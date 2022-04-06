Chihuahuas Derail Express in Season Opener

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (0-1) dropped its first contest of the season to the El Paso Chihuahuas (1-0) by a final score of 13-1 on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond in the team's 2022 season opener. The Chihuahuas struck early then took advantage of a six-run fifth inning to secure the victory.

Round Rock starter LHP Jake Latz (0-1, 4.50) was tagged with the loss after allowing two earned runs on five hits, despite striking out five during his 4.0 innings of work. The win went to El Paso starter RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 0.00), who tossed five scoreless frames that saw two hits, one walk and five punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a score from SS Eguy Rosario in the first inning and LF Brandon Dixon in the fourth.

A six-run fifth inning highlighted by a three-run home run from 1B Aderlin Rodriguez and two-RBI single from 3B Matthew Batten pushed the Chihuahuas ahead 8-0.

After the Express scored in the bottom of the sixth, the visitors responded with three more in the top of the seventh then added a final two in the ninth frame to increase the final margin to 13-1.

E-Train Excerpts:

LF Bubba Thompson knocked his first career Triple-A hit, a 408-foot home run to left-center field.

Thompson, SS Josh Smith and RHP Daniel Robert all made their Triple-A debuts in the contest.

Thompson finished 1-4 with one home run and two strikeouts; Smith finished 0-3 with a walk and a strikeout; Robert posted a scoreless 1.1-inning outing with a hit, a walk and two strikeouts.

RF Zach Reks found base twice during the contest, reaching base on a single and a walk, during his first appearance with the Express.

Next up: The E-Train and Chihuahuas are back in action for game two on Wednesday, April 6 at Dell Diamond. RHP Kohei Arihara (--) is set to make the start for Round Rock up against El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (--).

