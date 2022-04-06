Bees Drop Season Opener

April 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees opened their 28th season in franchise history with a 4-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers. The Bees fell behind 2-0 in the first, but battled back to tie the game with two runs in the sixth inning on RBI infield singles by Orlando Martinez and Magneuris Sierra. Tacoma regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Zach Green and Josh Morgan capped off the scoring with a leadoff homer in the seventh.

Jonathan Aro (0-1) gave up the runs in the sixth and seventh to be charged with the loss. Starter Janson Junk went three and two-third innings and allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks. The Bees were held to eight hits, five of which were infield singles and they had no extra base hits.. Martinez led the way with two hits and a run batted in. With the loss, the Salt Lake franchise is now 18-10 all time on Opening Night.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.