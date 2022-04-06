Martin, Dodgers Walk off Albuquerque in Opener

Jason Martin's solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 3-2 walk-off win on Opening Night against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the game in a 2-2 tie, the outfielder led off the inning and connected on the seventh pitch of his at-bat, sending a towering fly ball down the right field line for OKC's first homer of the 2022 season. Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, including three strikeouts, allowing one hit and one walk over 4.0 innings. Albuquerque (0-1) went on to score two runs in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers (1-0) knotted the game, 2-2, in the sixth inning on Andy Burns' two-run double. OKC pitcher Darien Núñez (1-0) retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings for his first win of the season.

Of Note:

-With Tuesday's victory, the Dodgers improved to 11-13 overall in season openers since 1998 and to 4-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The win in a home opener was just the team's second in the last 10 home openers, as the team also improved to 2-6 in home openers during the Dodgers affiliation...The current six-game series against the Isotopes marks just the second time the teams have opened a season against one another since they started competing in 2003.

-Infielder Andy Burns collected the Dodgers' first extra-base hit of the season in the sixth inning, knocking a two-run double to knot the game, 2-2. He went on to finish with a game-high three hits. Burns spent the majority of the 2021 season with OKC and played in nine games with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, including three strikeouts, allowing one hit and one walk over 4.0 innings. He threw 49 pitches, including 33 strikes during his first career Opening Day start. Pepiot entered the 2022 season tabbed as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America.

-Three of the Dodgers' first seven hits of the season went for extra bases, including two doubles and a homer.

What's Next:

The Dodgers continue their season-opening series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

