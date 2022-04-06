Isotopes Lose Opener On Ninth Inning Walk-Off Homer

Oklahoma City, OK - Opening Day starter Ryan Feltner tossed 5.0 shutout innings but it wasn't enough as the Dodgers' Jason Martin swatted a walk-off homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth to give Oklahoma City a 3-2 win in game one at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Feltner relented four hits and one walk while punching out five.

Albuquerque (0-1) connected on just three hits and drew three walks. Sean Bouchard drove in the lone RBI on his only hit of the night, a single. Elehuris Montero, a double, and Scott Schebler registered the other two hits.

The Isotopes scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Bret Boswell and Brian Serven drew back-to-back walks to begin the frame. That brought up Bouchard who laced an RBI single to left. Serven also scored on an error by the left fielder on the play.

Oklahoma City (1-0) evened the score in the sixth behind an Andy Burns two-run double.

Martin then blasted his walk-off homer to begin the ninth.

Topes Scope:

- With Feltner's scoreless start, he became the first Isotope to throw 5.0 innings and allow no runs on Opening Day.

- Left-handed pitcher Ben Bowden tossed a scoreless eighth inning, extending his Triple-A scoreless streak to 12.2 innings over 13 appearances.

- Right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence allowed one hit in the seventh but fanned three. The last time Lawrence punched out three batters in an inning was against El Paso on July 6, 2021.

- The last walk-off homer against the Isotopes was September 21, 2021, by Jeremy Peña of Sugar Land.

-The two runs scored by the Isotopes are the fewest runs on Opening Day since 2015.

- Dating back to September 7, 2021, eight of Albuquerque's last 12 losses have been by two or fewer runs.

On Deck: Right-hander Frank Duncan is slated to take the mound in game two against the Dodgers, which begins Wednesday at 6:05 MST. Left-hander Robbie Erlin is expected to start for Oklahoma City.

