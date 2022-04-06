Space Cowboys Game Notes

VOTE FOR PEDRO: IF Pedro León went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the season opener. It was the second three-hit game of his MiLB career, with both coming at the Triple A level. León enters his second season at the MiLB level after being signed as a non-drafted free agent from Cuba in January 2021. León was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game and hit nine home runs in 72 games, spent mostly with Sugar Land and Double A Corpus Christi.

ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown is set to make his first start of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander is rated as the Astros' top pitching prospect by MLB.com and Baseball America and is ranked as the No. 95 overall prospect in baseball by FanGraphs.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

