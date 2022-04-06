Davidson's First Homer of the Year Not Enough as Aces Fall Short on Opening Night to Las Vegas, 3-2

LAS VEGAS - The Reno Aces (0-1) jumped to an early 2-0 lead behind a first-inning solo home run by Matt Davidson and an Alek Thomas RBI after he drew a bases-loaded walk in the second frame. But the Las Vegas Aviators (1-0) registered three runs over the final six innings, capped by an RBI single by Nate Mondo in a 3-2 Reno loss in the 2022 season opener Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aces Notables:

Henderson, NV native Ryne Nelson, earned a no-decision in his Triple-A debut ... surrendered one earned run on four hits, one walk, and six strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

Matt Davidson: went 2-for-3, a solo home run (1) in top of the 1st inning.

Alek Thomas went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Reliever Edwin Uceta allowed one unearned run in 3.0 IP with four strikeouts.

After a quick, six-game road trip to Las Vegas, the Reno Aces begin their 2022 home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Tickets for the home opener and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. | Attendance: 8,475 |Time: 3h, 05m

Las Vegas, Nev. - Las Vegas Ballpark

(RNO) LHP Tyler Gilbert (0-0, N/A) vs. (LV) RHP Parker Dunshee (0-0, N/A)

