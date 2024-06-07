Tacoma Defiance Falls 1-0 to St. Louis CITY 2 on Thursday Night at Starfire Stadium
June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (5-6-1, 17 points) fell 1-0 to St. Louis CITY 2 (8-2-2, 27 points) Thursday night at Starfire Stadium. Despite a flurry of chances by Tacoma, a lone first-half goal by St. Louis' John David Klein III was enough to hand Defiance its first home loss of the season. Hervé Diese's side now faces a quick turnaround as it travels to face The Town FC at PayPal Park on Tuesday, June 11 (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 0 - St. Louis CITY 2 1
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Venue: Starfire Stadium
Referee: Jaclyn Metz
Assistants: Baboucarr Jallow, Hunter Zachwieja
Fourth official: Aidan Velasco
Weather: 69 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
STL - John David Klein III (Ryan Becher) 32'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
STL - Seth Antwi (caution) 15'
STL - Cameron Cilley (caution) 39'
TAC - Gallatin Sandnes (caution) 49'
TAC - Brian Aguilar (caution) 72'
TAC - Frank Daroma (caution) 79'
TAC - Georgi Minoungou (caution) 83'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Lars Helleren; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Brian Aguilar, Gallatin Sandnes (Burke Fahling 87'), Sota Kitahara; Frank Daroma, Snyder Brunell; Georgi Minoungou, Faysal Bettache - captain, Travian Sousa; Yu Tsukanome (Chris Aquino 73')
Substitutes not used: Trevor Wilson, Owen O'Malley, Blake Bowen, Kelvin Luis-Brito
Total shots: 19
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 14
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 8
Saves: 4
St. Louis CITY 2 - Christian Olivares; Nolan Mcguire, Michael Wentzel, Eric Kinzner (Oscar Benitez Cobo 69'), Jayden Reid; John David Klein III, Seth Antwi, Cameron Cilley (Tyson Charles Pearce 59'), Wan Kuzain (Carson Locker 75'); Ryan Becher (MyKhi Joyner 83'), Caden Glover (Brendan McSorley 62')
Substitutes not used: Dida Armstrong, John Larsen Hackworth, Samuel Gomez, Gabriel Mikina
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 20
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 6
