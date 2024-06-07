Tacoma Defiance Falls 1-0 to St. Louis CITY 2 on Thursday Night at Starfire Stadium

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (5-6-1, 17 points) fell 1-0 to St. Louis CITY 2 (8-2-2, 27 points) Thursday night at Starfire Stadium. Despite a flurry of chances by Tacoma, a lone first-half goal by St. Louis' John David Klein III was enough to hand Defiance its first home loss of the season. Hervé Diese's side now faces a quick turnaround as it travels to face The Town FC at PayPal Park on Tuesday, June 11 (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 0 - St. Louis CITY 2 1

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Jaclyn Metz

Assistants: Baboucarr Jallow, Hunter Zachwieja

Fourth official: Aidan Velasco

Weather: 69 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

STL - John David Klein III (Ryan Becher) 32'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

STL - Seth Antwi (caution) 15'

STL - Cameron Cilley (caution) 39'

TAC - Gallatin Sandnes (caution) 49'

TAC - Brian Aguilar (caution) 72'

TAC - Frank Daroma (caution) 79'

TAC - Georgi Minoungou (caution) 83'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Lars Helleren; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Brian Aguilar, Gallatin Sandnes (Burke Fahling 87'), Sota Kitahara; Frank Daroma, Snyder Brunell; Georgi Minoungou, Faysal Bettache - captain, Travian Sousa; Yu Tsukanome (Chris Aquino 73')

Substitutes not used: Trevor Wilson, Owen O'Malley, Blake Bowen, Kelvin Luis-Brito

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 14

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 4

St. Louis CITY 2 - Christian Olivares; Nolan Mcguire, Michael Wentzel, Eric Kinzner (Oscar Benitez Cobo 69'), Jayden Reid; John David Klein III, Seth Antwi, Cameron Cilley (Tyson Charles Pearce 59'), Wan Kuzain (Carson Locker 75'); Ryan Becher (MyKhi Joyner 83'), Caden Glover (Brendan McSorley 62')

Substitutes not used: Dida Armstrong, John Larsen Hackworth, Samuel Gomez, Gabriel Mikina

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 20

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 6

