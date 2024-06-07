Mataeo Bunbury Called up to Canadian U-20 National Team for International Friendly Matches

MLS NEXT Pro

Portland Timbers 2







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 forward Mataeo Bunbury has been called up to the Canadian U-20 National Team, Canada Soccer announced today. Bunbury will join the squad for international friendlies in La Calera, Chile following T2's road match against Austin FC II on June 14.

Bunbury and CANM20 are set to face Chile (June 19), Ecuador (June 21) and Peru (June 23) during the international period. The friendly matches will serve as key preparation for the 2024 U-20 Concacaf Championship in July.

The call up marks Bunbury's first for Canada since April 2022, in which he made his first appearance with CANM20 at the age of 16 in a friendly match against Costa Rica. A dual citizen of both Canada and the United States, Bunbury is eligible to play for both national teams. He participated in a camp with the U.S. U-14 Youth National Team in March 2019.

Through ten appearances in MLS NEXT Pro this season, Bunbury has tallied two goals and one assist. Both goals came in the form of a brace in T2's match against MNUFC2 on April 21.

