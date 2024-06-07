Chattanooga FC Earns Point on Road at Chicago Fire II

June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC came from behind to earn a point on the road in the club's first-ever meeting with Chicago Fire II and stay level on points with Philadelphia at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The first half saw Chicago Fire II apply heavy attacking pressure on CFC's backline. However Chattanooga eventually found a way through Chicago's stubborn defense and ended the half on top with all of the attacking momentum.

However it was Chicago that found the opening goal in te 60th minute when Lamonth Rochester finished in the top left corner after an exchange of passes with Vitaliy Hlyut.

CFC responded brilliantly to the setback when Mehdi Ouamri, coming off scoring a winning bicycle kick last weekend, finished off a superb team move that saw Alex McGrath, Jesus Ibarra and Taylor Gray all providing incisive passes in the build-up.

Jean Antoine made a crucial save in the 76th minute to ultimately bring the match into a shootout for the extra point.

While Antoine made another save during the shootout, Chicago came out on top in the shootout 4-3.

The result sees CFC stay level on points with Philadelphia Union II (26) at the top of the Eastern Conference table.

Chattanooga FC will next travel to Orlando City B in Matchweek 14 on Thursday, June 13 at 7:00 P.M. ET.

Box Score:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Chicago Fire II (5W-2L-4D, 3SOW, 22 pts.)Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯- Chattanooga FC (6W-2L-5D, 3SOW, 26 pts.)Ã¢â¬Â¯

SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Ill.

Final score:

CHI: 1

CFC: 1

CHI wins shootout 4-3 for extra point

Scoring summary:

60': Rochester - CHI

68': Ouamri - CFC

Stats (CHI/CFC):

Possession: 45% / 55%

xG: 1.2 / 0.6

Shots: 13 / 10

Shots on goal: 3 / 5

Blocked shots: 6 / 3

Total passes: 387 / 523

Passing accuracy percentage: 81.7 / 87.6

Corners: 3 /4

Total crosses: 6 / 3

Offsides: 1 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 4 / 2

Clearances: 4 / 7

Fouls: 11 / 15

Discipline:

70' - CFC: Gray (Caution)

84' - CHI: Granda (Caution)

Line-ups:

CHI starters: Jeff Gal, Jean Diouf, Jaylen Shannon, Diego Konincks, Lamonth Rochester, Dylan Borso (Giovanni Granda 61'), David Poreba (C), Charlie Heuer, (Juan Miguel Zapata Calle 81'), Luka Prpa (Peter Soudan 61'), Vitaliy Hlyut (Michael Ramirez 89'), Jason Shokalook (Michael Nesci 81')

Substitutes: Patrick Los, Christopher Cupps

Head coach: Patrick Nyarko (in for Head Coach Ludovic Taillandier)

CFC starters: Jean Antoine, Jesse Williams, Farid Sar-Sar, Duvan Viafara, Joseph Perez, Jude Arthur, Andres Jimenez Aranzazu (Luis Garcia Sosa 81'), Alex McGrath (C), Taylor Gray, Jesus Ibarra, Mehdi Ouamri (Minjae Kwak 81')

Substitutes: Jonathan Burke, Anatolie Prepelita, Robert Screen, Ethan Koren, Jalen James

Head Coach: Rod Underwood

