Carolina Core FC Earns Point on the Road in Draw with Orlando City B

June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC earned a point on the road against Orlando City B on Friday evening. Midfielder Facundo Canete opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the match after scoring from the penalty area. Forward Papa Ndoye would double the lead in the 17th minute after latching on to a pass from Facundo Canete for a tap-in at the back post. Orlando City B would come back in the second half, scoring a penalty of their own in the 72nd minute from defender Alexander Freeman. OCB would then go on to equalize in the 86th minute of the match from Jorge Almaguer, sending the game to a penalty shootout. The penalty shootout would reach sudden death and Orlando City B would go on to win 6-5, earning an extra point.

Man of the Match Performance from Canete

CCFC midfielder Facundo Canete put in a Man of the Match performance against Orlando City B, scoring the opener and assisting the second goal. Canete slotted home a right-footed shot past OCB keeper Javier Otero in the 7th minute of the match. The goal was Canete's second of the season. Canete would turn into a provider in the 17th minute after his pass across the face of goal found forward Papa Ndoye at the back post.The crucial pass served as Canete's third assist of the campaign thus far.

High Point Native Aryeh Miller makes MLSNP debut

High Point native, Aryeh Miller made his MLS NEXT Pro debut Friday evening against Orlando City B. The CCFC midfielder came on in the 78th minute of the match for captain Jacob Evans. Miller played 13 minutes and recorded 100% pass accuracy on the night.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Christian Diaz, Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas; Derek Cuevas (Johnny Bazaes - 69'), Facundo Canete, Santiago Cambindo, Jathan Juarez (Carlos Mario Diaz - 61'), Jacob Evans (Aryeh Miller - 78'); Papa Ndoye (Tyler Freeman 78'), Josuha Rodriguez (David "Pachi" Polanco - 69').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Alenga Charles.

Orlando City B - Javier Otero; Alexander Freeman, Nabilai Kibunguchy, Thomas Williams, Manuel Cocca; Colin Guske, Jorge Almaguer, Jhon Solís, Shakur Mohammed, Yeiler Valencia (Zakaria Taifi - 67'), Justin Ellis (Majed Abdullah - 67').

Substitutes not used - Timothy Jeffreys, Thomas Bowe, Gonçalves, Jackson Platts, Yutaro Tsukada.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC hosts Cincinnati FC 2 on Friday, June 15 at Truist Point. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Limited tickets for the match are available for purchase on the website: carolinacorefc.com

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Orlando City B

Friday - Osceola Heritage Park (Kissimmee, Florida)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-6-3 (8 points - 14th in East)

Orlando City B record: 4-4-4 (18 points - 7th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 2 0 2

Orlando City B 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Facundo Canete (p) - 7'

CCFC: Papa Ndoye (Facundo Canete) - 17'

OCB: Alex Freeman (p) - 72'

OCB: Jorge Almaguer - 86'

Misconduct Summary:

OCB: Javier Otero (caution) - 6'

OCB: Colin Guske (caution) - 29'

OCB: Orlando City Bench (caution) - 31'

CCFC: Derek Cuevas (caution) -39'

OCB: Orlando City Bench (caution) - 87'

OCB: Manuel Cocca (caution) - 90+ 1'

OCB: Orlando City Bench (caution) - 90+4'

OCB: Orlando City Bench (red card) - 90+4'

OCB: Manuel Goldberg (red card) - 90+4''

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistant Referees: Kendall McCardell, Hillis Waddell III

Fourth Official: Arnel Selman

Weather: Sunny, 94 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

