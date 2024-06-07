New York City FC II Blanks Inter Miami CF II, 3-0

June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II recorded a 3-0 win on Friday night against Inter Miami CF II. City would take the lead in the 19th minute through Taylor Calheira. City would extend that lead in the 42nd minute through a well-taken goal by Ronald Arévalo. Calheira would add a third for City before halftime with a close-range header. Those three first half goals would be enough for City to claim all three points and climb the table

Match Recap

New York City FC II were aiming a third win in four league games when they welcomed Inter Miami CF II to Belson Stadium on Friday night.

Matt Pilkington's side claimed all three points in their last outing against the Red Bulls six days ago and knew a win against Miami would see them leapfrog their opponents.

A tight start to the contest saw few chances for either side during the early exchanges. That changed in the 18th minute when City were awarded a freekick on the edge of the Miami penalty area.

The set piece would prove a decisive moment during the first half, with Taylor Calheira firing a brilliant effort past the goalkeeper to put his side ahead.

The visitors set about trying to find an equalizer almost instantly, and a dangerous cross into the box could have caused problems for City had Will Meyer not been decisive in claiming the ball.

The hosts would be given a chance to double their advantage from a corner in the 27th minute, but Matthew Leong failed to keep his header down.

Nine minutes later, a teasing cross from Máximo Carrizo flashed across Miami's goalmouth as City again came close to scoring a second.

Pilkington's side would eventually find a second before halftime through Ronald Arévalo in the 42nd minute. The winger was played through on goal by Calheira and after taking a touch he rifled the ball past the goalkeeper

Two quickly became three as Calheira notched his second of the evening in first-half stoppage time. The Brazilian forward found space at the back post and headed in a cross from close range.

City didn't slow down as the second half began, with Jonathan Jiménez eager to add his name to the scoresheet. In the 50th minute, the forward cut inside from the left and fired a right-footed shot that just skipped past the post.

Samuel Owusu would be the next man to take a shot at goal fresh off his strike in the Hudson River Derby last week. An outstanding pass by Jacob Arroyave curled up and around the Miami back line to find Owusu in space, but he could not control his effort, and saw it flash across goal and wide.

A nice exchange involving Elias and Carrizo saw the latter fire off a low shot toward the near post - the goalkeeper doing well to deny the midfielder a place on the scoresheet.

That would be Carrizo's last real involvement in the contest as he would be substituted alongside Arévalo in the 69th minute. The two departed the game to warm applause as Jake Rozhansky and Julien Larche replaced them.

City continued to control the contest as Miami pushed for a route back into the game. Pilkington would make one final change as the clock ticked into the 89th minute - Camil Azzaz Ruiz replacing Arroyave.

Miami would attempt one last attack on the City goal, but a well-timed claim from Meyer allowed City to keep a clean sheet - Calheira's brace and Arévalo's strike helping City to a 3-0 win on the night.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Toronto FC II on Wednesday, June 12. Kickoff at the Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.