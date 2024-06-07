Chicago Fire FC II Earns an Additional Point in Draw Against Chattanooga FC

June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC on game night

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC on game night(Chicago Fire FC II)

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (5-2-4-3) earned two points in a 1-1 draw against Chattanooga FC (6-2-5-3) on Friday night at SeatGeek Stadium, besting the visitors on penalty kicks. With the shootout victory, Chicago remains tied with FC Cincinnati 2 for third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 22 points.

The Fire maintained a strong attack to open the night's action, firing a total of six shots through the first 45 minutes. While the Fire were unable to find the back of the net, Fire goalkeeper Jeff Gal ensured the score remained deadlocked at the halftime whistle, keeping the 0-0 draw with three saves to keep Chattanooga at bay. A 34th minute chance for Chattanooga spelled danger for the hometown squad, but Gal parried away the strike to kill the opportunity and keep the score level at zero.

Breaking the tie in the 60th minute was Fire defender Lamonth Rochester after he found an opening in the box on a give-and-go pass from midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut, finishing with a left foot strike to the upper left corner to take the lead. With his goal, Rochester recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro goal with Chicago.

Eight minutes after Rochester's tally, it was forward Mehdi Oumari who redirected a pass in front of the goal to level the score at 1-1. The redirected pass found the bottom right corner of the goal and beat the outstretched hands of Gal to even the contest.

Despite chances on both ends, neither team could find their second of the match. After 90 minutes of play and four minutes of additional stoppage time, the match concluded in a 1-1 draw. Chicago and Chattanooga played for the additional point in the penalty shootout. With kicks even at three apiece after the fourth round, Gal denied midfielder Alex McGrath's attempt with a diving stop to his left, making way for Rochester to capitalize with the winner. With the extra point, the Fire enter a three-game road stretch with momentum as they climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chattanooga FC 1(3) : 1(4) Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CHI - Rochester (1) (Hlyut 1) (WATCH) 60'

CFC - Oumari (5) (WATCH) 68'

Discipline:

CFC - Gray (Yellow Card) 70'

CHI - Granda (Yellow Card) 84'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Gal; D Rochester, D Konincks, D Shannon, D Diouf; M Hlyut (Ramírez, 89'), M Prpa (Soudan, 61'), M Heuer (Zapata Calle, 82'), M Poreba (capt.), M Borso (Granda, 61'); F Shokalook (Nesci, 81')

Subs not used: GK Los, D Cupps

Chattanooga FC: GK Antoine, D Williams, D Sar-Sar, D Viafara, D Perez; M McGrath (capt.), M Arthur, M Jimenez (Garcia Sosa 81'); F Grav, F Oumari (Kwak, 81'); F Ibarra,

Subs not used: GK Burke, D Prepelita, D Screen, M Koren, F James

Stats Summary: CHI / CFC

Shots: 10 / 13

Shots on Goal: 3 / 5

Passing Accuracy: 85.9% / 79.9%

Saves: 2 / 4

Corners: 3 / 4

Fouls: 11 / 15

Offsides: 1 / 1

Possession: 56.8% / 43.2%

Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant Ref 1: Tom Felice

Assistant Ref 2: Fernando Pina

4th Official: Igor Bych

Comments or Questions? EÃ¢â¬âmail firecommunications@chicagofirefc.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.