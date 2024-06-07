Sporting KC II Comes Back Twice to Take Two Points Against Houston Dynamo 2 at Rock Chalk Park

June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II (6-3-3, 22 points) erased a single-goal deficit twice against Houston Dynamo 2 (2-5-4, 11 points) before defeating the Texas side in kicks from the spot on Friday night at Rock Chalk Park. A 2-2 tie at the end of regulation led to a 5-3 shootout win for Sporting KC II after all five kicktakers converted their attempts.

Sporting KC Academy midfielder Johann Ortiz bagged his first professional goal in the 32nd after a Houston penalty kick conversion and Maouloune Goumballe tallied his fourth finish of the season in the 86th to force penalties. Head coach Benny Feilhaber returned to the touchline tonight to coach SKC II and guided the team to its eighth result in their last nine matches.

His starting XI featured goalkeeper Ryan Schewe and defender Chris Rindov on loan form the Sporting Kansas City first team. Mason Visconti, an SKC Academy product, made his professional debut after missing the start of the season with an injury. Nati Clarke and Haris Alisah joined him on the back four with Jake Swallen and Cielo Tschantret linking up with Ortiz in the middle. Kamron Habibullah and Roberto Hategan started the contest wide of Sebastian Cruz in the front three.

The third and final meeting of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season between SKC II and Dynamo Dos started eventful when a penalty was called on Schewe in the fifth minute. Ousmane Sylla strode to the spot and made his attempt, giving the guests a one-goal lead very early in the match.

A little under 10 minutes later, SKC II took their first crack at goal when Hategan dropped a shot wide right of the mark. Three minutes later, Habibullah had a look at net float wide of the target. MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 12, Seba Cruz then took one of the better chances of the night, pinging one past Nico Hansen's body, but off the outside of the far post.

The contest slowed its pace for a bit as the rain began to fall on the Rock Chalk Park pitch. The next chance for either team resulted in the leveler for SKC II in the 32nd minute. Cruz opted for a cross from inside the box, rolling the ball through traffic to Ortiz on the other side of the 18. The 17-year-old settled the ball and fired home for his first goal as a professional.

Neither Sporting KC II nor Houston had any more clear-cut chances to close the half. Swallen was the first player booked on the night after a tactical foul in the midfield. Ortiz had another attempt in stoppage time, however it sailed off target. Coming out for the second, Feilhaber swapped Alisah for Academy amateur Leo Christiano.

Almost immediately off the whistle, Houston broke on a counterattack, forcing a mad dash back from Visconti. The defender got back behind his man and disposed of the attacker inside the 18, allowing Schewe to collect. Clarke then went into the books with a yellow card in the 51st.

Another shot off the foot of Ortiz was destined for the back of the net but was turned aside by the keeper in the 55th minute. Tschantret lined one up from long range but could not sneak it through traffic. Eventual scorer Goumballe came on in the 58th with Pau Vidal, replacing Hategan and Swallen.

Kieran Sargent earned himself a yellow card in the 60th before Christiano headed one high of the goal. In the 69th, Ethan Bryant came on for Ortiz, bringing a close to an impressive showing from the amateur. Three minutes later Sylla hit the target for his second goal of the night, throwing the visitors out in front.

SKC II, now looking for the equalizer, got back on the attack and launched shot after shot on the Houston back four. The defenders stood stout for about 15 minutes but cracked in the 86th. After a mess of a corner kick fell to Goumballe inside the 18, the winger blasted the ball into the empty net and evened the score.

Right off the restart, SKC II got back on the ball and moved forward. Vidal nearly found the winner but was denied by the keeper's outstretched arms as he tipped the ball onto the crossbar. A few set pieces were defended by Dynamo Dos and the match was decided in kicks from the spot.

Goumballe, Bryant, Christiano, Habibullah and Vidal all sank their pens while Schewe denied Sargent. SKC II escaped with the extra point and took eight of nine possible points from Houston in their three regular-season matchups. It will be a short week for SKC II as they prep for a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah and a date with Real Monarchs on Wednesday. Kickoff for the midweek clash is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Sporting KC II 2(5)-2(3) Houston Dynamo 2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (6-3-3, 22 points) 1 1 2(5)

Houston Dynamo 2 (2-5-4, 11 points) 1 1 2(3)

Sporting Kansas City II: Ryan Schewe; Nati Clarke, Chris Rindov, Haris Alisah (Leo Christiano 46'), Mason Visconti (Medgy Alexandre 82'); Jake Swallen (Maouloune Goumballe 57'), Cielo Tschantret, Johann Ortiz (Ethan Bryant 69'); Roberto Hategan (Pau Vidal 57'), Sebastian Cruz, Kamron Habibullah

Subs Not Used: Jack Kortkamp, Alex Cunningham, Ian James, Jonathan Robinson

Houston Dynamo 2: Nico Hansen; Isaac Mwakutuya (Omar Grey 68'), Femi Awodesu, Kieran Sargeant, Jeferson Medina; Sebastian Rodriguez, Josue Souza (Maddox Findlay 46'), Diego Gonzalez; Isaiah Reid (Jordy Burbano 68'), Ifu Achara (Stephen Annor 83'), Ousmane Sylla

Subs Not Used: Gianmarco Alvarez, Parker Jackson, Tate Lampman

Scoring Summary:

HOU - Ousmane Sylla 2 (Penalty Kick) 5'

SKC - Johann Ortiz 1 (Sebastian Cruz 5) 32'

HOU - Ousmane Sylla 3 (Kieran Sargeant 1) 72'

SKC - Maouloune Goumballe 4 (Chris Rindov 1) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Jake Swallen (yellow card; tactical foul) 40'

SKC - Nati Clarke (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 51'

HOU - Kieran Sargeant (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 60'

SKC - Ethan Bryant (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 80'

SKC - Maouloune Goumballe (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 82'

HOU - Jordy Burbano (yellow card; dissent) 86'

HOU - Diego Gonzalez (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 90+2'

Shootout Summary:

SKC - Maouloune Goumballe (converted)

HOU - Diego Gonzalez (converted)

SKC - Ethan Bryant (converted)

HOU - Sebastian Rodriguez

SKC - Leo Christiano (converted)

HOU - Kieran Sargeant (saved)

SKC - Kamron Habibulah (converted)

HOU - Jordy Burbano (converted)

SKC - Pau Vidal (converted)

Match Statistics

Stat SKC HOU

Shots 16 6

Shots on Goal 4 2

Saves 0 2

Fouls 13 18

Offsides 1 4

Corner Kicks 8 2

Referee: Emma Richards

Assistant Referee: William Aten

Assistant Referee: Fermin Sanchez

Fourth Official: Tim Wagner

