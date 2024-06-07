Huntsville City FC to Host Armed Forces Night on Saturday, June 8

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will host the first of three June home matches this Saturday when it plays Crown Legacy FC at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Here are five things to know for Saturday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Saturday's Armed Forces Night festivities include a pre-match stadium flyover featuring Apache, Blackhawk, and Chinook helicopters, military displays from multiple branches of the country's armed services, discounts for active and non-active-duty military members, and post-match photo opportunities on the Wicks Family Field at Joe David Stadium pitch for military members and their families.

This weekend marks the fifth meeting between Huntsville City FC and Crown Legacy FC, the most of any opponent HCFC has faced. The Boys in Blue are 1W-1L-2D, 1SOW all-time against the North Carolina side, including the first win in club history on May 19, 2023 in the historic home opening match at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium and a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Since returning from injury on May 18, forward Forster Ajago has scored three goals and recorded an assist in just three matches, including one goal and one assist in Huntsville's 4-1 win over Carolina Core FC last Saturday.

Parent club Nashville SC's first-ever homegrown player, forward Adem Sipić, recorded the first brace of his professional career last Saturday after coming on in the 88th minute as a substitute, scoring two goals in stoppage time to seal Huntsville's win at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. He is now tied for the team lead in goals this season with three (also Ajago and Jony Bolaños).

Huntsville defender Joey Skinner made his 2024 debut last weekend against Carolina Core FC, playing 18 minutes as a substitute following an injury absence. The 21-year-old was a staple of HCFC's inaugural team in 2023, making 27 appearances and 21 starts with five goals and three assists while serving eight times as team captain.

Huntsville City FC vs Crown Legacy FC

Saturday, Jun. 8 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium

Theme Night: Armed Forces Night

