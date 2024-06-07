Inter Miami CF II Falls Against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium
June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II fell 0-3 this Friday evening in the team's away fixture against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium.
The Herons' starting XI featured Owen Finnerty in goal; Captain Nykolas Sessock, Tyler Hall, Santiago Garcia, and Israel Boatwright made up the back four; Alejandro Flores De La Paz, Joseph Convers, Ricardo Montenegro, and Derrek Martinez in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael and Bryan Destin led the team's attack.
The Herons played a physical first half in midfield taking charge in leading the attacking press and opening chances. Despite the valiant efforts from the visitors, New York City FC II's Taylor Calheira opened the scoreline 0-1 with a dangerous free kick in the 19th minute.
In the closing moments of the first half, the hosts extended their lead with two goals, one by forward Arevalo and another by Calheira in the 42nd and 45th minutes respectively.
To start the second half, Inter Miami regained more possession with captain Sessock providing an offensive outlet for the team combining with Carmichael. Despite Inter Miami's efforts throughout the second half, the 0-3 scoreline held in favor of the hosts until the final whistle.
Up next, Inter Miami II will be back with more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team returns home to face Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday, June 13 at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.
Andrew Torres-Blanco
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 7, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns an Additional Point in Draw Against Chattanooga FC - Chicago Fire FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Falls Against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium - Inter Miami CF II
- New York City FC II Blanks Inter Miami CF II, 3-0 - New York City FC II
- Sporting KC II Comes Back Twice to Take Two Points Against Houston Dynamo 2 at Rock Chalk Park - Sporting Kansas City II
- Carolina Core FC Earns Point on the Road in Draw with Orlando City B - Carolina Core FC
- Chattanooga FC Earns Point on Road at Chicago Fire II - Chattanooga FC
- Mataeo Bunbury Called up to Canadian U-20 National Team for International Friendly Matches - Portland Timbers 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Leo Christiano to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Huntsville City FC to Host Armed Forces Night on Saturday, June 8 - Huntsville City Football Club
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 1-0 to St. Louis CITY 2 on Thursday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Falls Against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium
- Inter Miami CF II Heads North to Face New York City FC II on Friday
- Shorthanded Inter Miami CF II Earns 3-1 Victory over Orlando City B on Sunday at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF II Host Cross-State Rivals Orlando City B on Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Earns a 1-0 Victory over FC Cincinnati 2