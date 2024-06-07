Inter Miami CF II Falls Against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium

June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II fell 0-3 this Friday evening in the team's away fixture against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium.

The Herons' starting XI featured Owen Finnerty in goal; Captain Nykolas Sessock, Tyler Hall, Santiago Garcia, and Israel Boatwright made up the back four; Alejandro Flores De La Paz, Joseph Convers, Ricardo Montenegro, and Derrek Martinez in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael and Bryan Destin led the team's attack.

The Herons played a physical first half in midfield taking charge in leading the attacking press and opening chances. Despite the valiant efforts from the visitors, New York City FC II's Taylor Calheira opened the scoreline 0-1 with a dangerous free kick in the 19th minute.

In the closing moments of the first half, the hosts extended their lead with two goals, one by forward Arevalo and another by Calheira in the 42nd and 45th minutes respectively.

To start the second half, Inter Miami regained more possession with captain Sessock providing an offensive outlet for the team combining with Carmichael. Despite Inter Miami's efforts throughout the second half, the 0-3 scoreline held in favor of the hosts until the final whistle.

Up next, Inter Miami II will be back with more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team returns home to face Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday, June 13 at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

Andrew Torres-Blanco

