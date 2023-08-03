T.J. Fergus Joins Rush for 2023-24 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the signing of second-year defenseman T.J. Fergus for the 2023-24 ECHL season.

"I'm really excited to have a fresh start this year with a new team and staff that I've heard great things about," said Fergus. "I'm just really excited to get down to Rapid and get things going."

Fergus is the first newcomer signed for the upcoming campaign. He joins returning defenseman Carter Robertson on the back end, as well as returning forwards Brett Gravelle, Jimmy Soper, and Alex Aleardi for the 2023-24 season.

Fergus was acquired by the Rush in a season-ending future considerations trade with the Reading Royals to complete the August 2022 exchange for Alex Butcher. In his first full season as a professional, he played 55 games in the ECHL with four different organizations in 2022-23. The 6'0", 180-pound defenseman began the year with the Iowa Heartlanders (19gp, 2g-5ast-7pts) before joining the league's newest expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates. After a dozen games and three points in Georgia, Fergus joined the Wheeling Nailers and saw his best output with one team, earning a goal and 10 points in 21 contests. He played his final three games of the year with the Reading Royals and appeared in six games in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, suffering elimination to the Newfoundland Growlers in the Division Finals round.

"There is a reason I picked up T.J. in a futures trade from Reading at the end of last season. I did some research and talked with previous coaches of his, and I'm excited to have him on board in Rapid City based on what I learned," said Rush Head Coach/GM Scott Burt. "T.J. will be given the opportunity to play more minutes and see what he can accomplish with them. This year, I would like to bring out his offensive ability, which he really showcased in his junior career. A good off-season preparing will help him be ready for our grind."

A native of Oakville, ON, Fergus, 26, first broke into the professional ranks with the Florida Everblades in 2021-22 following four years of Canadian college hockey with Acadia University, earning his first two professional assists in 7 contests. Before playing in USports, he skated for four years in the OHL with the Barrie Colts, Hamilton Bulldogs, and Erie Otters, the latter of which he won the 2017 OHL Championship. Fergus comes from a hockey family: he is the son of 12-year NHL veteran Tom Fergus, who played 726 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vancouver Canucks, and his sister, Katie, played four years of NCAA college hockey with Robert Morris University.

